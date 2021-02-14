Kate Garraway has been praised by Lorraine Kelly as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

The ITV presenter, 61, hit out at people breaking coronavirus rules amid what Kate is going through.

Kate’s husband Derek has been hospitalised for almost a year after suffering from coronavirus.

He was rushed to hospital in March of last year and tested positive for COVID-19.

The author and former lobbyist was put into an induced coma for months.

Lorraine Kelly is totally against COVID rule breakers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine commends Kate Garraway for her strength and dignity

And although he is believed to be awake now, Kate says he is still extremely unwell.

Writing for OK!, Lorraine detailed her despair at rule breakers as well as her sympathy for Kate.

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘devastated after breaking lockdown rules’

She wrote: “When I interviewed Kate she was able to come to the studios because we’re all in a bubble at work.

“But we were talking about Derek and I just wanted to give her a big cuddle. Because of what happened to her, it brought it home to all of us at work just how serious this is.

Kate and Derek during happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine is ‘so upset’ at rule breakers

“That’s why I get so upset when I see people having raves and not wearing their masks, and all of these crazy theorists who say the pandemic’s not a real thing.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon celebrates stretch marks and body positivity

This is not the first time Lorraine has shared her annoyance at those not sticking to COVID-19 rules or guidelines.

Back in December of last year she told celebrities to ‘[bleep] themselves’ that were enjoying foreign holidays during the pandemic.

Her rant on The Last Leg began with: “Flying to other side of the world to spend two weeks in a five-star hotel with 24 hour room service and stunning views [bleep] yourself stupid.”

Lorraine hit out at celebs holidaying during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “To all of us that sacrificed so much this year – I wish you a very merry Christmas and prosperous 2021.

“Unless of course you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown in that case you can go [bleep] yourself.”

Lorraine also wrote in her Hello! column of how greatly she admires Kate’s strength.

Here she wrote: “She comes to work at GMB in the early morning. She is always a total professional. And just gets on with trying to make life as normal as possible for her kids.

“Kate has never lost hope and like all of us cannot wait for the day that Derek is well enough to go home.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.