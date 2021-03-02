In latest Kate Garraway news, she said she found “strength” in the “kindness of strangers” as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

The GMB star’s husband has been in hospital since March last year after battling coronavirus.

Even though Derek is now free of the virus, he remains in a critical condition.

Kate Garraway found “strength” in the “kindness of strangers” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway husband: What’s the latest?

The star admitted that it’s been “the toughest of times” for herself and her family.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Kate said: “In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times.”

Kate’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I’ve learnt about the kindness of strangers. It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped.

“To know so many people are thinking of me and sending love has given me hope and strength and I’m very grateful.”

Meanwhile, Kate recently revealed she hasn’t been able to see Derek in hospital for two months.

She last saw him over Christmas along with their two children – Darcey and Billy.

Kate and Derek with their two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate say about not seeing her husband?

However, due to the third lockdown and restrictions, Kate hasn’t been able to see her husband.

On Good Morning Britain, former boxer Frank Bruno asked Kate to send his best wishes to Derek if she was going to see him.

But Kate replied: “I will do, unfortunately I’m not allowed to. Haven’t for two months.

“But I will try to pass that message on. That’s very kind.”

Last month, Kate’s GMB co-star and friend Piers Morgan revealed she’s been in “terrible limbo”.

The star hasn’t seen Derek since Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, Piers added: “I’ve never seen them happier, they were going to review their wedding vows. Then that happened.

“Kate went from being on top of the world to being at the bottom of the world. My heart breaks for her. And it carries on breaking for her.

“It’s a nightmare for her.”

