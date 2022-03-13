Kate Garraway helping her husband Derek
News

Kate Garraway branded ‘superwoman’ over ‘heartbreaking’ situation with husband Derek

Her pal Roman Kemp says what's happened is 'terrifying'

By Nancy Brown

Kate Garraway has been hailed a “superwoman” over how she’s dealt with husband Derek Draper‘s illness.

Derek, as fans of the Good Morning Britain host will know, contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.

He spent time in hospital before heading home, where he is cared for by his wife Kate and a team of carers.

Kate Garraway helps to care for her husband Derek (Credit: ITV)

How are Kate and Roman Kemp friends?

Now the praise has come in from one of Kate’s friends, fellow radio DJ Roman Kemp.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s next ’emotional’ TV project has been revealed

Speaking to OK!, Roman – son of Spandau Ballet star Martin – has commented on the “utterly heartbreaking” situation Kate finds herself in.

The pair bonded after they headed Down Under to Australia in 2019 to take part in I’m A Celebrity.

Kate Garraway wearing a red coat
Kate has been praised for the way she has handled the situation with Derek (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway hailed a ‘superwoman’

Roman said it’s an “absolutely heartbreaking” situation that GMB host Kate finds herself in with Derek.

Read more: Kate Garraway enjoys rare night out with daughter Darcey

He said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking but I’ve stood by her since we were in the jungle – she is Superwoman. What she’s doing for her kids and her family is amazing.”

Roman Kemp in a red scarf
Roman Kemp was in the jungle with Kate (Credit: Splash News)

Roman also commented that the amount of people in the industry who have been helping her is “testament to how lovely she is”.

He also reflected on how Derek was before he contracted COVID.

“I was lucky enough to know Derek before this all happened and it’s terrifying,” he said.

Roman’s wishes for kids of Kate Garraway and husband Derek

The Capital FM DJ also sent his love to Kate and Derek’s children, Billy and Darcey.

Of course, Roman went through a similar wave of emotions after his dad fell ill.

In the 1990s, Martin endured two brain tumours.

Roman concluded: “I’m fortunate that when my family went through something similar I got my dad back, and I pray for Darcey and William that they have that at some point.”

