Kate Garraway has admitted she is “exhausted” and revealed husband Derek has been back in hospital for the past two months.

Derek contracted COVID-19 back in March 2020 and is struggling with Long COVID at the moment.

As a result, he has been in and out of hospital, Kate has said, and she’s taking it “day by day”.

Kate Garraway lifts lid on husband Derek’s hospital stay

Earlier this week Kate revealed that Derek had taken a “downturn” and was back in hospital but didn’t release any more details.

However, speaking to The Sun, Kate said that Derek has been “coming in and out” of hospital for the past “couple of months”.

She said she was “crossing her fingers” that he would be out the night that she gave her interview – at last Wednesday’s TRIC Awards.

However, she is yet to update fans further on Derek’s health.

Kate said: “He’s been in hospital a couple of months now. He’s been coming in and out. Hopefully he’ll come out again. Hopefully tonight. I’m crossing my fingers.”

Huge toll it’s taken on Kate

She also revealed the toll that shuttling Derek back and forth to the hospital has taken on her.

Kate said she is “exhausted” but trying to “embrace life” for the sake of their children, Billy and Darcey.

He’s been coming in and out. Hopefully he’ll come out again.

“I’m really tired but I take it day by day to level out the ups and downs. I try to embrace life, especially the kids as we’ve had two and a half years of it. Their lives have changed and they need to do things,” she explained.

Sadness for Darcey and Derek

Good Morning Britain host Kate also revealed her upset that Derek missed seeing daughter Darcey go to her prom.

However, Kate said she did show him the pictures of their daughter in her prom dress.

She said that she’s set up FaceTime now so that the pair can speak and see each other more easily.

However, it was an “emotional” night for Kate knowing that Derek was missing the milestone.

“I’ve shown Derek pictures of Darcey in her prom dress, and now he can press one button and FaceTime her. It was emotional and strange seeing her all grown up on the night,” she said.

