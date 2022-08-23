Kate Garraway reveals ‘struggle’ amid husband Derek’s health woes: ‘It comes and bites you’

Kate Garraway issued a fresh statement on the condition of her husband, Derek Draper, on Good Morning Britain today.

The host, who was presenting alongside Robert Rinder, revealed her ‘struggle’.

Kate and Rob were discussing the impact of rising energy costs when Rob asked her: “I know you’re not going to say it and I know you won’t mind, but the reality is that even with your privilege, you’ve struggled in trying to make sure you get entitled to all the things you need access to.”

She candidly replied: “Absolutely. I’m mired in the confusion of it all. I think it’s hugely challenging. I can be quite sparky about speaking up but sometimes it is very confusing.”

Kate continued, saying: “The costs are stuff you don’t even predict and it comes and bites you.”

At the weekend, The Sun reported that Derek had been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on his kidneys, with Kate by his side.

The publication reported that he’d suffered damage to the vital organs, leaving medics with no choice but to operate.

A source said: “This is another hammer blow for poor Derek. He is giving the fight against Covid his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.

“Doctors explained there was no alternative but to operate. Of course Kate and the family are worried but she’s been reassured the procedure itself is routine.

“Everyone has everything crossed, and Kate is being her usual stoical self and keeping everything running, business as usual, on the home front.”

Derek contracted Covid-19 right at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

He remained in hospital for a year and remains seriously incapacitated.

There was good news for Kate today though as her moving documentary Caring For Derek was shortlisted for a National Television Award.

And her good friend, Rob, paid tribute to her as they hosted GMB together.

He said: “I just want to say, you model the possibility against a backdrop of darkness. Of being light in every sense.”

The presenter then added: “I’m going to use language from my grandma, I’m kvelling. I’m so proud of you today. Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek being shortlisted for a National TV Award and your capacity to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity, just makes me proud to know you.”

And overwhelmed Kate said: “Oh, that’s so lovely.”

