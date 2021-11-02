Kate Garraway has made a heartbreaking confession about how her children are coping with her husband, Derek Draper, and his ongoing condition.

Derek, 54, fell ill with coronavirus in March 2020.

He was admitted into intensive care and was placed into a coma in a bid to help him recover.

After a year in hospital, Derek was allowed to return home in April 2021.

Kate says her daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, have struggled somewhat to handle their new normal.

She has confessed that her kids find it tough that their father doesn’t act like he used to.

Speaking to Woman’s Own magazine she said: “I can sometimes feel their disappointment. Like when they say something that in the past he would have lit up at, be shocked at or just responded to in a Derek-like way.

“But he remains passive because he can’t react and you can feel their heartbreak.”

Despite Derek now being at home with his family, they still don’t get to spend much time with him.

Kate recently revealed that her husband is only awake for around 28 hours a week.

She told The Telegraph: “It’s tempting when he drops off to use the time to prepare for work the next day. Or do the mountains of washing caring for him creates, or prepare the feed for his tube.”

However, she said that she realises it’s important to remain close by Derek’s side so he can “feel” her presence.

“I have to remind myself that it’s just as important to sit with him. It’s so that he can feel my presence and I’ll be there when he wakes. Even for just 10 minutes at a time,” she added.

