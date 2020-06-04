Kate Garraway supported by fans as she faces first Thursday without Clap for Carers

Kate Garraway has been sent supportive messages on her first Thursday without the spirit-raising Clap For Carers.

Last week, Kate was pictured in tears as she took part in the weekly ritual with her children.

Kate Garraway has been sent support on first Thursday night without Clap For Carers (Credit: CoverMedia.com)

The Good Morning Britain presenter previously said the Thursday evening event helped her feel more positive.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in intensive care fighting coronavirus since the end of March.

Supportive messages

Taking to Twitter, Kate's fans sent her supportive messages.

Kate's husband has been in hospital since the end of March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: "@kategarraway won't be out tonight but still thinking about your family and all other families waiting for loved ones to come home."

"@kategarraway wishing you all the best and hope your husband makes a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and everyone affected by this awful virus x" another commented.

Kate in tears

Last week, Kate shared a video of her and her family taking part in the Clap For Carers. She admitted that she 'felt the tears come' thinking it was the last one.

Weekly comfort

"It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me. And I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end. [While] our fear for Derek goes on," she said.

"But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs .

"They are keeping Derek alive and everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.

NHS bravery

"Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to.

"It’s not easy. But when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps."

