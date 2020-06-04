Kate Garraway supported by fans as she faces first Thursday without Clap for Carers

Kate Garraway has been sent supportive messages on her first Thursday without the spirit-raising Clap For Carers.
Last week, Kate was pictured in tears as she took part in the weekly ritual with her children.
The Good Morning Britain presenter previously said the Thursday evening event helped her feel more positive.
Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in intensive care fighting coronavirus since the end of March.
Supportive messages
Taking to Twitter, Kate's fans sent her supportive messages.
One wrote: "@kategarraway won't be out tonight but still thinking about your family and all other families waiting for loved ones to come home."
"@kategarraway wishing you all the best and hope your husband makes a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and everyone affected by this awful virus x" another commented.
Kate in tears
Last week, Kate shared a video of her and her family taking part in the Clap For Carers. She admitted that she 'felt the tears come' thinking it was the last one.
I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling . Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest. But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com . And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort . #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers
Weekly comfort
"It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me. And I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end. [While] our fear for Derek goes on," she said.
"But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs .
"They are keeping Derek alive and everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.
hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs . They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy , as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps . Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com . Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope
NHS bravery
"Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to.
"It’s not easy. But when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps."
