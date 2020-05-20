Kate Garraway 'given hope' by coronavirus survival stories as husband battles illness

Kate Garraway is 'given hope' by hearing coronavirus survival stories, according to her Good Morning Britain colleague Piers Morgan.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been battling COVID-19 in intensive care for seven weeks now, with Kate taking time away from GMB to look after her family.

Kate Garraway is 'given hope' by coronavirus survival stories as her husband Derek Draper battles the virus in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan says Kate Garraway is going through a living hell in heartbreaking GMB update

The presenter hasn't been allowed to visit her husband in hospital but speaks to him on the phone and sends video messages in the hope he can hear and understand what she's saying.

Kate needs positive stories

Kate's Good Morning Britain colleagues have provided viewers with updates but have mainly dealt with the situation privately.

This morning (May 20) Piers revealed Kate needs to hear positive stories while talking to Jo, a woman who came close to death while battling coronavirus herself.

"One of our colleagues, Kate Garraway, her husband’s been very critically ill now for a long period of time," Piers said, speaking to Jo's doctor, Dr Wimbush.

Jo is back at home with husband Clive after coming close to death fighting COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks her silence with heartbreaking message live on Good Morning Britain

"These sort of stories, I have to say, I think give Kate huge hope when she hears them and sees them, because you know she’s been in this very position that Clive [Jo’s husband] was in where you can’t see your loved one, you have to just muddle through I guess."

Piers continued: "Dr Wimbush, one of the hardest things about this is that there’s no usual personal contact either between loved ones, and their own family, as they are in a critical condition fighting for their lives.

"They can’t go and see them. And you as the staff, trying to save them, you can’t connect with the families in the way that you would like to. It’s all very disconnected."

Jo's story

Jo's husband Clive was told to 'prepare for the worst' when she was admitted to hospital severely ill with coronavirus as doctors feared she wouldn’t pull through.

Dr Wimbush went on to explain that doctors and nurses had to wear full PPE around Jo while she was being treated, making human contact difficult as Jo couldn't even see their faces.

Dr Wimbush, Jo's doctor, explained how hard it is to connect with patients due to wearing full PPE (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard gives update on Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper to GMB fans

Now Jo is back at home fully recovered.

She revealed the thing she was looking forward to the most while in hospital was simply 'sitting on her sofa and looking out at her garden' and said: "I want to say thank you to everybody."

She added: "Although I don’t remember everything that happened, I do remember on several occasions waking up, you know somebody holding my hand reassuring me that I was safe, and, you know, I always felt safe and looked after.

"The staff were just amazing and I know they looked after Clive amazingly well as well, keeping him informed every day."

Kate's clap for carers

Kate revealed last week that she had Derek on Face Time during Thursday's Clap for Carers.

On Instagram she wrote: "We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as I had Derek on Face Time throughout! "Of course we can’t know, but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.