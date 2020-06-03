Kate Garraway fan shares story of 'miracle' coronavirus recovery to give her hope

Kate Garraway has received messages from fans urging her to 'have hope' while her husband battles for his life in intensive care.

Kate Garraway has received messages of encouragement as her husband continues to battle COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been fighting the coronavirus since the end of March and remains in a coma.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her two children are unable to visit but have been speaking to Derek on the phone in the hope that her can hear them.

Kate's husband Derek has been in hospital since the end of March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Messages of hope

Fans told Kate about Laura Barry, 58, who spent six weeks in hospital but finally left to applause from staff.

"This lady Laura has been six weeks in ICU and went home. I can't imagine your fear and pain with Derek in ICU for these last weeks... Sending best wishes to Derek to get well and to you and the kids to keep the spirits up," one said.

Another shared the story of a man discharged from intensive care after spending more than 60 days in hospital.

They wrote: "I hope this will be you soon, this lady's husband leaving hospital recently after 62 days of COVID treatment. Thinking of you all."

Sending love

Other fans have sent Kate words of encouragement.

"@kategarraway sending love and prayers that hubby recovers soon and wishing you continued strength. Just wanted you to know we're thinking of you at this difficult time," one posted.

Another wrote: "Hi Kate I think about you a lot and wonder how Derek is, and wanted you to know how much people are rooting for you all even though I don't really know you, I recognise the anguish you and your children must face every day, sending you love and hugs."

Kate in tears

Last Thursday Kate was seen in tears during the weekly 8pm Clap For Carers after hearing it may be the last one.

Taking to Instagram and referring to her son, she wrote alongside a video: "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!

Kate was seen in tears at last week's Clap For Carers (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

"Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me and I must admit I felt the tears come to think it's coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on.

"But even if we don't clap next Thursday it won't diminish my eternal thanks to all in the NHS. They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.

Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it?

"Hope has to keep us all going doesn't it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to."

Eternal thanks

"It's not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the NHS it helps."

Kate added: "Thanks so much for all your messages... Standing together and learning from each other has to get us all through."

