TV’s Kate Garraway previously revealed her fear that she might not be “worthy” of husband Derek Draper‘s trust in an emotional interview.

The TV presenter and GMB host revealed last week that Derek, 54, was back in hospital.

The former political lobbyist is the UK’s longest sufferer of Long Covid and has been left with serious health problems.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper before he fell ill (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek’s trust in her?

Speaking in a spring article in You Magazine Kate spoke in detail after their two-year-long journey.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust.

Kate, 55, spoke about Derek needing round-the-clock care.

He returned home last year after spending more than a year in hospital following months in a coma.

Kate on Derek’s first outing since leaving hospital in April 2021 (Credit (YouTube)

In her award-winning documentary Finding Derek she had spoken of their future and the hope they could “fall in love again”.

When asked during the interview if that had happened Kate said: “I think we’re there. I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says: ‘Whatever you think.’ Which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it.

“I think, God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust,” Kate said.

She added that one “positive thing to come out of this is to have that certainty of each other”.

Kate concluded that she and Derek are “very close”.

How is Derek now?

Derek is a political activist turned psychologist and author.

He is believed to be one of the worst affected Covid victims in the UK.

Derek contracted the virus in March 2020 and was put in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals she’s ‘living on a knife edge’ amid husband Derek’s health battle

He suffered with a number of health complications as a result.

Despite beating the virus, he was left with with clots in his lungs, holes in his heart and made him diabetic.

Kate has spoken of how Derek has been left barely able to speak.

The couple share two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

At this week’s TRIC Awards, Kate was asked how her husband was.

She replied: “He’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development.”

But she didn’t say why.

Kate is back on TV with Garraway’s Good Stuff Saturday (July 9) at 8.30am.

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix