Devastating new blow for Kate Garraway and Derek Draper as they try to rebuild their lives

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper without any doubt deserve to catch a break so it’s devastating to report they have been hit by a fresh blow.

On top of being Derek’s carer and a mum to two kids, Kate is also working full-time and trying to keep the family’s finances afloat.

Kate Garraway is caring for Derek Draper at home as he recovers from coronavirus

This has included maintaining her and Derek’s business Astra Aspera Limited – but sadly this has now gone bust.

According to Mail Online, Kate is braced to break the news about the venture folding this week.

‘Massively increased costs’

“Astra Aspera was primarily Derek’s company, he was the director. Kate was made director last February so that she could attempt to keep it going,” a so-called friend told the tabloid.

“Kate has done her very best to do that while Derek has been incredibly ill. However, he has been unable to work, his revenue has stopped entirely and is unlikely to return in the near future.

“Kate has other jobs on GMB and Smooth Radio, but with her massively increased costs it wasn’t possible to keep the company going, so [it] has to be folded.”

Kate revealed the real reason behind the documentary on The One Show recently

Decision maker

In February last year, Kate was named as director of Derek’s business and handed more than 50 per cent of the shares, enabling her – as majority share holder – to make decisions without his approval.

Prior to this, Kate had revealed she had been relying on financial help from friends and family as she had been unable to access assets in Derek’s name – after she took time off from her main job on Good Morning Britain to care for him.

She said at the time: “Working in television, everybody does get paid a good wage compared with the nurses who are keeping Derek alive. But that obviously stopped quite suddenly last March.”

And recently Kate opened up about fearing she will run out of money, due to the astronomical costs of care for Derek, who is recovering after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

Care financial burden

“Because of his extreme health needs, he does have 24-hour care so somebody has to be awake at night and somebody has to be awake during the day and I can’t be awake 24 hours so it’s fantastic to have that,” Kate explained.

“I mean, I don’t believe we can have 24-hour care forever, you know there’s a point where money runs out!” she added, “It’s a big moment, I was thinking, ‘This isn’t sustainable,’ and if there isn’t the structure there to help long term, what are we actually going to do? Because we can’t give up on him.”

