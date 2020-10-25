Kate Garraway has been dealt a fresh “blow” by new government coronavirus rules that affect her husband Derek.

The GMB star, 53, has documented Derek’s fight against the after-effects of the disease.

Reports have now revealed that his parents will not be able to visit him because of the new rules even if his condition improves.

Kate’s inlaws live in Lancashire (Credit: ITV)

Why can’t Derek Draper see his parents?

Former political aide Derek, also 53, was taken ill with the virus in March.

He’s now virus-free but the damage it has done to his body means that he’s still hospital-bound.

His parents live in Lancashire, which is now under a Tier 3 lockdown.

This means they’re not supposed to leave the area.

Derek has been in a critical condition since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Kate Garraway think about the new rules?

A source told the Daily Star: “Kate was prepared for this to happen but it’s still a blow.

“Derek’s parents have been unable to see him for a long long time.

“Now any chance they will be able to before Christmas has all but vanished.”

The source also said that they not allowed to now travel outside of their area. The fact that they are also in a high-risk category means that they well have to wait longer.

ED! has gone to Kate’s reps for comment.

The presenter revealed that his family haven’t been to see him (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Kate say about Derek and family visits?

Earlier in October, Kate revealed that her children – 14-year-old Darcy and William, 11 – have also not seen their dad since March.

She told GMB viewers that no family members have able to see him.

Kate went on to say that she believes some form of physical contact with his kids or his parents would do him good.

“I personally believe him having contact in that room could possibly be of great benefit to have a physical presence,” she said.

