Kate Garraway still has “really tough days” where she “struggles” to cope with taking care of her husband Derek Draper, says her close pal.

The Good Morning Britain star’s hubby, Derek, is still seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 at the very start of the pandemic in March 2020.

As a result, Kate has been acting as Derek’s carer ever since he returned home after fighting for his life in hospital for a year.

Kate is close friends with weather woman Clare Nasir, and she’s leant on her pal ever since Derek has been at home.

Clare Nasir has shared that Kate Garraway is still struggling with her husband (Credit: Channel 5)

Kate Garraway husband

Clare has now opened up about how Kate’s been coping, and she’s revealed that it’s been tough than viewers may have realised thanks to Kate’s brave face.

“Kate has been an absolute inspiration as somebody who’s risen to the challenge in her life, and my heart breaks for her every day,” Clare told Bella.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper

She went on to reveal that Kate makes sure to get away when possible to recuperate so she can be her best self for Derek.

Clare said: “I see her regularly. She comes on holiday with us whenever she can, even if it’s just to get away for the weekend so she can get a bit of a break from what she’s doing. We have a holiday home in Wales and she comes over and stays with us there. If she can come away for a few days she will, the kids love it.”

Kate Garraway regularly takes breaks so she can be at 100% when looking after her husband, Derek (Credit: ITV)

“She has dark days when she’s struggling and days when she feels a bit better. Certainly, it’s been a real roller coaster for her. It’s really, really tough,” she added.

Derek Draper latest

It comes after Kate opened up about Derek on her BBC show Your Body Uncovered.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Are Mitch and Ella still together? What happened after final vows?

“When something is neurological it’s not just caring for a physical problem, it affects the relationship as well,” she said.

“There’s a loss, I think,” she added. “There’s a loss for them in the fact that they’ve changed in some way, but there’s a loss that you have to adjust to as well, as a partner.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.