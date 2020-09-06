Kate Garraway confirms when she will return to work so husband Derek ‘can hear her voice’

Kate Garraway has confirmed she will return to work so that her coronavirus-stricken husband ‘can her her voice’.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, will return to her Smooth Radio hosting gig in a week’s time.

She confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Smooth Radio’s official Instagram account, Kate said she hopes Derek Draper will enjoy listening to her on the radio and the feel good tunes.

Kate Garraway will be back to work at Smooth Radio very soon (Credit: ITV)

Kate said: “I’m delighted to be returning to my morning show on Smooth and to my Global family who have been a big support to me.⠀

“Things are still hugely challenging and a long way from being normal, but I’d like to think that this will give Derek yet another opportunity to hear my voice as well as many of the songs we both love.⠀

“My heartfelt thanks go to Myleene Klass who has been brilliantly care-taking the show for me and to all my regular listeners for their messages of support.⠀

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper in December of last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I can’t imagine there’s a more relaxing job to return to and I’m really looking forward to getting back into the studio.”

Smooth editor Sally Ardis said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Kate back to her regular morning show.

“She has been missed by the whole team here, as well as by listeners, who have been keeping in touch with her to show their support.”

Kate will return to present her weekday show on Monday September 14, 10am to 1pm.⠀

Kate took a break from her hosting duties as Derek recovered from coronavirus in hospital.

Admitted in March, he has remained hospitalised ever since.

While he has beaten the disease, he remains extremely weak after three months in an induced coma.

Kate told You magazine that he has lost eight stone while in hospital.

She said: “When I finally got to FaceTime him, seeing him unconscious was a big shock. He’s lost nearly eight stone in weight, a lot of it muscle throughout his body.

“He looked worn-out, thin and pale with dark circles under his eyes and there were lots of tubes.”

Kate returned to GMB this summer, but is currently taking a break from the ITV show.

