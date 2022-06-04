Kate Garraway’s self-confidence battle after divorce left her feeling ‘unlovable’

Kate Garraway has been happily married to husband Derek Draper since 2005.

However, fans of the Good Morning Britain host may not know Kate was previously married before.

The star, who appears on Garraway’s Good Stuff on ITV today (June 4), spent four years with former husband Ian Rumsey.

Kate Garraway appears on her ITV show Garraway’s Good Stuff every Saturday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway opens up on her previous marriage

GMB’s Kate tied the knot to ITN’s news director Ian in 1998.

The pair met while Kate was his boss at Meridian TV.

Sadly, the relationship wasn’t meant to be and the couple called it quits in 2002.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s secret health condition that caused weight loss and left her ‘really thin’

Following their split, Ian claimed Kate’s long hours and early starts were to blame for marriage breakdown.

However, she later said: “It’s always terribly sad when a marriage comes to an end. I’m disappointed that what’s a very private matter has been brought into the public domain.

“I was dismayed by reports in the papers because they are substantially inaccurate.”

Kate has two kids with husband Derek Draper (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Whilst Kate has barely spoken about her ex-husband since, she did touch upon their divorce in 2017.

The presenter opened up about the difficult time to The Sun’s Fabulous, admitting she battled with low self-confidence and found comfort from going to therapy.

She told the publication: “It wasn’t just [because of the] divorce.

Generally in relationships, I had always been finished with.

“Generally in relationships, I had always been finished with. I think that if you’re constantly being finished with, then you do consciously think on some level that you’re unlovable.”

Eventually, Kate went on to meet husband Derek in 2004.

The pair, who married the following year, have since welcomed two children together – Darcey and Billy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

How is Kate’s husband Derek?

Meanwhile, Kate has been a huge support to Derek amid his health battle in recent years.

Former lobbyist Derek was seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 at the very start of the pandemic in March 2020.

As a result, Kate has acted as Derek’s carer ever since he returned home from hospital.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway makes embarrassing confession about Prince Charles meeting

The dad-of-two still has a long way to go and may never walk again.

This is because the tendons and muscles in his legs have seized up from having been in an induced coma for so long.

Garraway’s Good Stuff is on ITV at 8.30am on Saturday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.