Derek Draper smiling at event and Kate Garraway looking concerned on GMB today
Kate Garraway admits she felt ‘worry’ and ‘guilt’ over Caring for Derek nomination at NTAs

Kate's documentary is nominated for an NTA

By Rebecca Carter

Kate Garraway has admitted feeling ‘guilt’ over her documentary, Caring for Derek, being up for a nomination at this year’s NTAs.

The ITV documentary aired earlier this year and showed how Kate cares for husband Derek Draper alongside a team of carers amid his health woes.

Derek battled Covid-19 in hospital in 2020 before returning home over a year later. However, the illness has left Derek needing round the clock care.

Kate Garraway smiling in pink outfit outside Global Studios
Kate admitted she felt ‘guilt’ asking for people to vote (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway on Caring for Derek

The presenter made two documentaries to show how Covid has drastically changed Derek and their family’s lives.

The first, Finding Derek, aired in 2021 and showed how Covid had affected Derek in hospital.

The second, Caring for Derek, focused on Derek returning home and the care he has received.

It also focused on the struggles carers face as well as the amazing job they do.

Kate Garraway speaking about Caring for Derek on GMB today
Kate opened up about her NTA nomination on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Now the documentary’s nominated for Authored Documentary at this year’s National Television Awards, which airs on ITV tonight (October 13).

Writing for The Sun, Kate admitted that at first she was “worried and guilty” about “asking for more support”.

She said: “When Caring for Derek was nominated, I was of course very honoured but I had mixed feelings about asking people to vote for the film.

“I was worried and guilty about asking for more support when so many have already sent their good wishes.

“But now too many have got in touch saying ‘please shout it from the rooftops’ for me to ignore!”

Kate Garraway smiling with husband Derek and their children at event
Derek now receives round the clock care following his Covid battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Good Morning Britain host went on to say that she prayed “every night for months when Derek’s life hung in the balance to have the chance to care for him”.

She said she also has “supportive employers and family and friends to help”.

In the article, Kate also revealed that Derek is back in hospital with sepsis again.

She said they’re “fighting to get him home”.

During today’s GMB, Kate opened up about the NTA nomination.

GMB today

She told co-stars Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “I’d like people to vote for it because I think this one is very much about caring and the caring system.

“It would be nice because that’s the group that often doesn’t get recognised.”

Kate added: “The first [documentary] was about the Covid really and the pandemic and dealing with an illness that at that point had no cure and was unknown.

Read more: Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about depression amid Derek’s health battle: ‘There’s no end point’

“Whereas this one, I think it could be anybody that’s been left damaged from any illness and we know there’s millions of people that are dealing with it.”

The National Television Awards airs on ITV, tonight, from 8pm.

