Kate Garraway battling anxiety as she waits for news of 'critically ill' husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway is battling 'anxiety and stress' as she waits for news of her critically ill husband Derek Draper, who is in hospital with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is currently looking after their two children, William, nine, and Darcey, 14.

Kate Garraway is battling anxiety as she waits for news of her critically ill husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks her silence with heartbreaking message live on Good Morning Britain

Kate hasn't seen her husband since he was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the month.

What has Kate said?

In a post on her Garraway Wellbeing Club blog, she opened up about the 'heartbreaking and emotionally draining time'.

She revealed how she has been coping with the hope she may be able to help other families going through the same situation.

"I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture," she wrote.

"There are thousands of families worried about their loved ones.

"And hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus."

Kate went on to reveal that she's trying to look after herself and uses meditation and breathing exercises to try and stay calm.

Kate is at home looking after her and Derek's two children (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway going through 'hardest' time as husband battles coronavirus

"Some of the things which have helped me, in the midst of the worst stress and anxiety are:

"Staying grounded in the present moment," she wrote. "Trying to remember to take care of myself even though I haven’t felt like it."

We will get through this together as a family, even if I don’t know that that is the case right now.

"To stay strong for Derek and my family and accepting help from others (something I usually find hard!).

"And doing some practical things to distract myself and feel like I am moving forward.

"In terms of finding hope in these difficult times I have to keep telling myself that it will be OK.

"We will get through this together as a family, even if I don’t know that that is the case right now."

The GMB star went on to stay that looking after the kids is her main priority.

Kate's ways to help her cope?

Read more: How is Kate Garraway's husband? Latest news on Derek Draper amid COVID-19 battle

Kate explained she's found some "practical things" to help distract her.

She said: "I have been gradually working through the house de-cluttering and cleaning."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.