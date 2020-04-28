The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 28th April 2020
Kate Garraway battling anxiety as she waits for news of 'critically ill' husband Derek Draper

She said it's a 'heartbreaking and emotionally draining' time

By Dominique Ayling
Updated:
Kate Garraway is battling 'anxiety and stress' as she waits for news of her critically ill husband Derek Draper, who is in hospital with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is currently looking after their two children, William, nine, and Darcey, 14.

Kate Garraway is battling anxiety as she waits for news of her critically ill husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate hasn't seen her husband since he was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the month.

What has Kate said?

In a post on her Garraway Wellbeing Club blog, she opened up about the 'heartbreaking and emotionally draining time'.

She revealed how she has been coping with the hope she may be able to help other families going through the same situation.

"I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture," she wrote.

"There are thousands of families worried about their loved ones.

"And hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus."

Kate went on to reveal that she's trying to look after herself and uses meditation and breathing exercises to try and stay calm.

Kate is at home looking after her and Derek's two children (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

"Some of the things which have helped me, in the midst of the worst stress and anxiety are:

"Staying grounded in the present moment," she wrote. "Trying to remember to take care of myself even though I haven’t felt like it."

We will get through this together as a family, even if I don’t know that that is the case right now.

"To stay strong for Derek and my family and accepting help from others (something I usually find hard!).

"And doing some practical things to distract myself and feel like I am moving forward.

"In terms of finding hope in these difficult times I have to keep telling myself that it will be OK.

"We will get through this together as a family, even if I don’t know that that is the case right now."

Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance. None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio) . I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not , so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love

The GMB star went on to stay that looking after the kids is her main priority.

Kate's ways to help her cope?

Kate explained she's found some "practical things" to help distract her.

She said: "I have been gradually working through the house de-cluttering and cleaning."

