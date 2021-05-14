Kate Garraway has been supported by fans on Instagram, after a troll accused her of “making money” from husband Derek Draper’s illness.

The 53-year-old GMB presenter has bravely opened up on her husband‘s health battle in her new book, The Power of Hope.

Taking to social media today (May 14), Kate went on to thank fans for their constant support.

What did Kate Garraway share?

Kate penned: “The things you can get up to under the sound desk @smoothradio when you are waiting to go on air!

“Just signing more copies of my book #thepowerofhope. I can’t thank you all enough for reading it and sharing so many of YOUR stories and thoughts with me back.

“It’s incredibly moving to hear what you have to say and how the book has affected you. So grateful.”

Furthermore, Kate said: “We all have to get through this together.

“In a world when everything we rely on can seem to change in a heartbeat learning how to channel the power of hope may just be the most solid superpower we have.”

The presenter accompanied the message with a shot of herself signing her book.

Kate Garraway and her husband were supported by fans on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

But while the post received plenty of supportive comments, one troll chose to criticise Kate.

They shared: “Why buy the book? We’ve all heard about Derek having Covid!

“You’ve bleated on about for the last year… and here you are making money out of a sick man & Covid! Disgusting!!”

Kate and husband Derek supported by fans

However, the comment didn’t go unnoticed.

One fan replied: “How horrible of you to say that, she has written this book to give hope to anyone dealing with similar situations with a loved one. Shame on you!”

A second added: “That’s not very nice thing to say!”

Kate’s husband Derek recently returned home (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “You’re disgusting.”

Furthermore, a fourth raged: “Seriously? She hasn’t bleated on about anything unless asked about him. She’s fully aware there are many people going through Covid. Do you not think she has bills to pay and a family to support?”

A fifth added: “Hope you feel better now. That sick man is her husband who can not work maybe ever again. She needs to work and make money, I think she is awesome and most of us ask her on a regular basis how Derek and the children are.”

What’s the latest with husband Derek?

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Kate shared a new update on her husband.

The former lobbyist, 54, was struck down with severe COVID-19 in March 2020.

However, he has since returned home after one year in hospital.

Kate has continued to support her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, Kate revealed that Derek still isn’t strong enough to go outdoors yet.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself sitting on a garden chair sporting a flower crown.

Alongside the post, Kate added: “Happy @gardendayuk! My garden is definitely my happy place & even though it’s not big or fancy I love being out there even if the weather isn’t perfect.

“Just being outside listening to the rain fall and the wind blow through the leaves is like therapy for me.

“I can’t wait for Derek to get stronger so can get him outside too as know it’ll be good for him.”

