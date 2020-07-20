Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway lark about backstage as fans are delighted by her GMB return

Breakfast TV stars Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard have tickled their fans with some off-camera antics.

The Good Morning Britain duo were back fronting the ITV show today (Monday, July 19), much to viewers' delight.

But the presenting pair also proved good entertainment value on social media as they larked around with masks.

Giving 'no face' masks a whirl, thousands of Instagram followers gave Kate and Ben's new looks the thumbs up.

"These aren't weird at all," Ben joked in the caption to a series of pics and selfies.

Describing the face coverings, he continued: "A screen print of your mouth and nose, on the face mask??!?!"

Made us smile.

"Certainly made us smile."

Ben also paid tribute to his colleague, who returned to work last week for the first time since her husband Derek's hospitalisation.

"Great to be with Kate Garraway again this morning," he wrote.

"You never know what's going to happen!"

Ben also pondered whether the masks made them resemble a very different kind of TV star.

He added: "Is it me or do we actually look like Spitting Image puppets?"

Kate Garraway fans thrilled she's back

Instagram followers seemed impressed - with several declaring the masks "amazing".

"These are amazing," one person chuckled.

Another commenter agreed: "Amazing! So clever."

And a third wondered: "Amazing. Wonder if I could wear one at work in the operating theatres."

Ben and Kate reunited on screen last week (Credit: ITV)

Others remarked on how happy they were to see Kate back and smiling.

One said: "Lovely to see Kate again."

"Love watching you and Kate, only tune in Monday and Tuesday, despite all of Kate's problems, it's such a happy show, take care and keep well," said another.

A third wrote: "I love the show when you and Kate are on together. So good having Kate back and then to have you two together brilliant."

Others remarked the stars' bizarre appearance had given them a lift, too.

"That cheered me up, at the hospital again today waiting for a transfusion," wrote someone else.

"You have never looked so handsome," joked yet another observer.

And a sixth person laughed: "Looks like Ben has been in a fight."

Kate feels Ben is a healer (Credit: ITV)

Last week Kate said Ben has helped 'heal' her as her husband battles the effects of coronavirus.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March and remains in a coma. Kate, 53, took a break from presenting on Good Morning Britain for three months.

Reflecting last Tuesday (July 14) on the changes to the horoscope, Kate praised her friend for his support during her family's ordeal.

She said: "You are a bit of a healer. You healed me."

