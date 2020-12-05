Kate Ferdinand has stunned fans with a gorgeous Instagram selfie showing off her growing baby bump.

The former reality star, 29, is married to England footie star Rio Ferdinand.

And, with only weeks to go until she gives birth to her first baby, she’s mixing glamour with comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

What did Kate Ferdinand say on Instagram?

Taking to the social media site, Kate shared a selfie that showed her perfect bump.

Dressed in a blue dress and standing in front of a unit with scented diffuser sticks, she sent a message to followers.

She said: “This baby boy is very comfy in here.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand hits back as she’s criticised for calling husband Rio’s children her ‘family’

“Glam, but slippers – it’s the only way right now.”

Yes, for as stunning and as glam Kate is, sometimes only a pair of slippers will do.

Kate Ferdinand looked gorgeous in the selfie (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Kate’s fans say?

It didn’t take long for many of her 1.3million followers to express their delight at the snap, as well as congratulate Kate on her stunning figure.

One follower gushed: “Absolutely beautiful, what a yummy mummy (Rio is very lucky)…

“And one of the best boy bumps I have ever seen! Good luck and enjoy every minute.”

Another wrote: “You look absolutely amazing.”

Finally, a third commented: “You look so beautiful as ever. Wishing you and the family all the best when little one arrives.”

Kate is married to Rio Ferdinand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate says she has struggled during lockdown

It’s been a tough year for everyone out there for one reason or another.

But earlier this autumn, Kate admitted that she had been struggling with her mental health.

She called lockdown an “experience”.

Read more: Pregnant Kate Ferdinand hits back at troll after being labelled ‘fake’ over pyjamas

She told Women’s Health podcast: “Obviously I was pregnant and the children didn’t know, and something I’ve struggled with is being pregnant with my first biological child and still being a mum.

“So I felt I had all these new experiences but I was still a stepmother or mother figure to three kids.

“I struggle with my mental health.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.