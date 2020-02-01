Kate Ferdinand in tears over struggles of being step-mum in new BBC documentary

Kate Ferdinand breaks down in tears in a new BBC documentary that documents how she and husband Rio Ferdinand are coping with raising his children.

In Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily the newly married couple talk candidly about raising Rio's three kids after the tragic death of his first wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015.

And, in an emotional first look at the show, Kate, 27, is seen breaking down after saying that she just wants her stepchildren 'to be happy'.

The documentary, which airs on BBC One on Monday February 10, is a follow-up to Rio: Being Mum And Dad, which won praise for its honest portrayal of how he was dealing with the death of Rebecca from breast cancer and raising Lorenz, Tate and Tia on his own.

Since then, he found new love with ex-TOWIE star Kate, and the couple married in 2019 with her taking on the role of step-mum.

In the months leading up to their wedding, 'the deeply personal film' is set to look at the emotionally complicated dilemmas the newly formed family unit face.

The BBC says that Kate had to take on not only the role as girlfriend and fiancée to Rio, but also of step-mum to three grieving children, and with the memory of Rebecca still very much present.

In one scene in the first official trailer, Kate is seen sobbing while saying: "I just want the children to be happy".

Rio and Kate reveal all in the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in the clip, Rio says: "There ain't no manual that tells you how to become a step-mum."

"It's hard for us so I just can't imagine how hard it is for the kids," Kate adds.

But there were happier moments as ex-England footballer Rio and Kate were seen tying the knot in Turkey.

"You feel you've been dealt a terrible hand but your luck can change," he says.

Kate also took to Instagram to promote the show.

"Excited to announce that our new documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily’ will air Monday 10th February at 9pm on @bbcone," she said.

"It is such a personal project for us both and we can’t wait for you all to see it, we really hope it will be able to help lots of people on similar journeys."

