Kate Ferdinand suffering 'burn out' while in lockdown with Rio and his kids

Former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand is reportedly struggling to cope while living under lockdown restrictions.

Kate, 28, is the wife of football legend Rio Ferdinand, 41, and stepmum to his three children.

The influencer is allegedly struggling with juggling home schooling duties while maintaining her own career goals.

A source told Heat: "Kate has been really overwhelmed by everything she’s had to do over the past couple of months, and it’s starting to take its toll.

"She does most things around the house, plus she’s doing the majority of the home schooling, as well as launching Ferdinand Fitness with Rio."

Kate and Rio married last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The star has already admitted to finding lockdown rather difficult.

Speaking to the Mail Online last month, she said: "I was just so overwhelmed and I sometimes feel like some of the stuff the children are getting taught, I don't know the answer to."

She also said she was suffering from anxiety due to a lack of a regular routine.

She continued: "At the beginning of lockdown, I felt a bit anxious and stressed, I didn't have a lot of routine."

Under current lockdown measures, Rio, Kate and the children will have been self-isolating at their mansion in the countryside.

Their sprawling estate consists of a state of the art gym, where they have been promoting their fitness challenges.

Kate and Rio are used to living busy lifestyles (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

On Instagram the couple have shared plenty of exercise inspiration, including several workout routines.

Kate has also used the platform to speak out on mental health.

During lockdown she shared the quote: "When you notice your mental health declining, do one small thing that brings you peace.

"Take a shower, text a loved one, step outside. One little step is all you need to remind yourself that this is not permanent."

She captioned the quote with: "Just a little reminder... lots of love to everyone, hope you are all coping ok."

In view of her 1.2 million Instagram followers, dozens thanked her for the feel good quote.

Many seemed to also be struggling with managing various responsibilities during lockdown.

One user wrote: "I just screenshot this as was needing to see this tonight!"

Another posted: "Just needed this today," and a third wrote: "Yep! I’m really feeling this way today a bad day, but grateful."

