Kate Ferdinand has opened up on Instagram and isn’t letting the pressures of being a famous mum get to her.

The former reality star gave birth to her baby son, Cree, in December.

Through her post-birth journey, Kate has been keeping fans updated with her daily life.

Kate Ferdinand opens up about her journey

Lots of new mums worry about getting back to their pre-pregnancy body, but Kate has some words of encouragement for them.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, she shared some of her daily struggles.

“Some days I make the gym and feel ready to take on the world…” she said. “And other days we shower, get back in bed and snuggle and that’s OK!”

She then went on to share her love for parenting app Peanut, which she’s been using to chat with other mums.

Kate said: “Being a mum is such a journey and since talking to you all and other mums on Peanut I’ve really felt like I can relate to you all so much and have stopped beating myself up if every day doesn’t go to plan.

“Peanut also have so many groups to support you throughout all stages of motherhood, one of my favourites has been a Fitness & Motivation group; motivating you with helpful fitness suggestions.”

Kate makes body confession

Since giving birth, Kate has found it tough to get used to the realities of her new body.

Recently, she confessed to fans that she’s been holding off posting pictures because of her nerves.

The star shared: “Ahhh… nerves kicking in again, but here goes. Let’s talk post pregnancy body.

“I’ve really held off on uploading any pictures with my body in because last time I did, for some reason, I felt all types of nerves and ended up deleting it … hormones, or the pressure of Instagram to look a certain way? Who knows, but either way, I’ve finally plucked up the courage.”

Kate continued: “I’m finally starting to slowly feel more like ‘me’ again, but it hasn’t been plain sailing.

“I was seeing lots of ladies, and I salute you, saying they love and embrace their post pregnancy body; I wish I felt like that but in all honesty. Love that my body produced our baby BUT quite frankly, I don’t love my post baby body. I miss feeling fit & strong!”

It came after Kate hit back at an “offensive” claim she loves her baby son more than her husband Rio’s three children.

While Cree is her first biological child, she is also step-mum to Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

