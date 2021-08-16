Kate Ferdinand shares adorable snap of baby Cree and fans can’t believe how quick he’s growing up

Kate Ferdinand on Instagram has shared an adorable snap of baby Cree, and fans have all said the same thing.

The 30-year-old former reality star received plenty of comments about the family photo, and fans couldn’t believe how quickly the little one was growing up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

What is the latest Kate Ferdinand news?

In the image, Kate and husband Rio were seen working out together in their home gym.

Both were lifting weights as the sun shone in garden behind them.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand returns to Instagram with gorgeous baby photos as she admits anxiety

But there in the foreground was eight-month-old Cree, who had his back to the camera but was very much the centre of attention.

He gatecrashed the workout and stood in a little baby walker as he watched mum and dad go through their routine.

Kate and husband Rio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate’s followers react?

It wasn’t long until many of Kate’s 1.4million followers got in touch to proclaim that the photo was giving them couple goals.

They also couldn’t believe how quickly Cree is growing.

One fan simply commented: “#couplegoals.”

Another wrote: “My, getting big. They say they are not babies for long. Enjoy your day both of you.”

A third said: “I love how the baby is watching you both, so funny.”

Finally one wrote a comment that was echoed by many: “He’s such a little cutie.”

Kate highlighted her skin pigmentation (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say last week?

As ever, Kate has been honest in documenting her life as she gets to grips with being a new mum.

Only last week, Kate posted a make-up free selfie that showed her skin pigmenation.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals skin pigmentation on Instagram as she admits feeling ‘insecure’

“Me without makeup,” she said. “For the last few years even with SPF 50 and a hat, as soon as the sun comes out my face looks like a patchwork.”

She said she always feels so insecure about the pigmentation and does everything to try and cover it.