Kate Ferdinand ‘devastated’ as she announces Rio’s son Lorenz has ‘moved out’ to live with another family

Kate Ferdinand was left ‘devastated’ as she revealed that Rio Ferdinand’s son Lorenz has temporarily moved out of the family home.

Rio’s son has left the nest to live with another family as he pursues a career in football like his father. However, the news has left Kate in tears she admitted that she misses him ‘so much’.

Kate and Rio’s son Lorenz has moved out to live with another family (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ferdinand ‘devastated’ as Rio’s son Lorenz moves out

TV personality Kate was left heartbroken after her 16-year-old step-son Lorenz moved out of their family home.

Kate has been married to former footballer Rio Ferdinand since 2019. Rio has three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia with his late wife Rebecca Ellison. He also shares a two-year-old son, Cree, with his wife Kate and they’re expecting a second child together, due later this year.

I was devastated when he moved out. I miss him so much.

Speaking on her podcast, Blended, which featured her husband as a guest, the pair mentioned that Lorenz is currently staying with another family. They revealed that he is following in his father’s footsteps and has signed to Brighton & Hove Albion under-18’s football team.

Kate said: “I don’t even know if anyone knows this. [Lorenz] doesn’t live at home at the moment. He’s in digs with another family.” Rio then clarified: “Because of what he’s doing. He’s playing football. We ain’t just thrown him out.”

Rio’s 16-year-old son will be pursuing a career in football in an under-18’s team (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate also shared that she was emotional when the teenager moved out before adding that she misses him ‘so much’. Kate continued: “I was devastated when he moved out. I miss him so much. We still see him twice a week but I miss him so much and that’s taken a lot of getting used to.”

But although the pair were ‘devastated’ to see him move out, they claimed that they were left feeling proud as the family Lorenz is staying with have praised his manners.

