Kate Ferdinand pays touching tribute to husband Rio’s late mum on her birthday

Kate Ferdinand has paid tribute to her husband Rio's late mum on what would have been her birthday.

The former TOWIE star shared a throwback photo of Rio as a kid alongside his mum Janice, who died in 2017.

Kate first wished her dad a happy 60th birthday before sharing a message for Janice.

Kate Ferdinand wished Rio's late mum a happy birthday (Credit: Instagram)

She wrote: "& Happy Birthday to one of our special angels," followed by a heart emoji.

Rio was left heartbroken when his mum died in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

It followed the loss of his first wife Rebecca, who died in 2015 from breast cancer.

At the time, Rio said in a statement: "She was an inspiration to us all and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Rio lost his mum in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She was a devoted mother to us all, and she was the most incredible grandmother to our children."

Rio met Kate in 2017 and they got engaged in 2018.

The couple married in Turkey last year at the D Marie Bay Hotel in the Turkish coastal town of Marmaris.

Kate's struggles being a step-mum

Earlier this year, Kate broke down in tears over the struggles of being a step-mum to Rio's three children.

Rio has sons Lorenz, 13, and Tate, 11, and daughter Tia, nine, from his marriage to Rebecca.

In Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, Kate said: "I just want the children to be happy."

Rio added: "This is a scary scenario to walk into like there are so many dynamics, that can throw you off.

"Do I discipline them, how do I discipline them - is that too far, too little? What would their mum do?

"It ain’t easy, there is no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum. So you're almost learning on the job."

