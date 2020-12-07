Kate and Rio Ferdinand have paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Rio’s late wife Rebecca on what would have been her 40th birthday.

Rebecca Ellison tragically died in 2015 from breast cancer.

She was just 34 years old.

On what would have been a milestone birthday, heavily pregnant Kate joined Rio as he met up with Rebecca’s parents to mark the occasion.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to Rebecca together (Credit: Splash News)

Kate and Rio Ferdinand pay tribute to Rebecca

A source told The Sun: “Kate was determined to attend the gathering despite being heavily pregnant and not finding it easy.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand wows fans by showing off growing baby bump in stunning photo

“It meant everything to Kate that she could show the Ellisons how much she cares by joining in the stroll and meal out.”

Rebecca tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Snaps showed Kate accompanying Rio and stepkids Tia, nine, Tate, 12, and Lorenz, 14, on the night out.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand hits back as she’s criticised for calling husband Rio’s children her ‘family’

She was also seen hugging Rebecca’s parents.

How has being a stepmum affected Kate?

Earlier this year, Kate and Rio appeared in a BBC One documentary.

In Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, Kate opened up about how hard it was to become a stepmum.

“I just want the children to be happy,” she said during the moving film.

It’s hard for us so I just can’t imagine how hard it is for the kids.

“It’s hard for us so I just can’t imagine how hard it is for the kids.”

Rio added: “There ain’t no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum.”

Kate opened up in a moving BBC documentary (Credit: BBC)

“I just feel really guilty”

During the documentary, Kate also said she felt guilty being married to Rio.

With old photos of Rebecca around the house, there were also old clothes in the cupboard.

Kate said: “I feel like people don’t see this side of things, like all of Rebecca’s clothes are in the cupboard.

“I can’t explain the feeling, but I just feel really guilty to even be in here.

“I feel bad because, like, why should this all be in here, but then, should I be in the cupboard?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.