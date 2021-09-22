Kate Ferdinand has taken to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini snap during a romantic holiday with husband Rio.

The 30-year-old former reality star is currently in Dubai with her famous husband.

Documenting their recent outing at the beach, Kate looked incredible as she showed off her toned figure in a bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand poses up a storm on Instagram

The shot showed Kate sporting a flattering pink bikini set and a cap.

The star looked sensational as she posed in front of the glistening sea.

Alongside a hat emoji, Kate captioned the shot: “Always.”

UNREAL!

The snap was soon flooded with comments, with one fan gushing: “UNREAL!”

A second added: “Your body is just incredible. Sending love.”

A third wrote: “Stunning babe as always.”

Kate Ferdinand posed up a storm on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Ferdinand shares adorable snap of baby Cree

In addition, a fourth said: “You really look gorgeous Kate.”

Another posted: “Rio is a very lucky guy.”

Despite her confident approach, Kate recently admitted to feeling “insecure” over her appearance.

Kate opens up on her insecurities

Last month, the former TOWIE star revealed that she was struggling due to her facial pigmentation.

It came after Kate posted a bare-faced photo to highlight her skin issue.

Alongside the makeup free shot, she penned: “‘Kate what’s the dark thing above your lip?’

Kate is currently on holiday with husband Rio (Credit:SplashNews.com)

“Me without makeup. For the last few years even with SPF 50 and a hat, as soon as the sun comes out my face looks like a patchwork.”

Kate then explained that she has always felt under pressure to conform to the unrealistic expectations placed on women and their appearance.

She went on: “I always feel so insecure about it and it really does get me down, I try to cover it at all costs.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand returns to Instagram with gorgeous baby photos as she admits anxiety

“For much of my life I’ve felt like I have to try my best to be perfect, I’m fed up of having crazy unrealistic expectations all of the time.”

Meanwhile, Kate welcomed her first child, son Cree, with Rio back in December last year.

Kate is also step mum to Rio’s children Tia, Tate and Lorenz, whose mother Rebecca died of breast cancer in 2015.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.