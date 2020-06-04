Kate Ferdinand in tears at birthday tribute from stepson Lorenz

Kate Ferdinand was moved to tears by the touching tribute she received for her birthday from Rio Ferdinand's son Lorenz.

Kate is step mum to Rio's children Tate, 11, Lorenz, 13, and Tia, nine.

However, she wasn't expecting the beautiful birthday tribute she received yesterday.

Tears

Kate has become a mother figure to Rio's children.

Their mother Rebecca Ellison died from breast cancer in 2015.

Sharing a family photo with the kids' faces blocked by emojis, Lorenz wrote: "Happy birthday @xkateferdinand love you loads thank you for everything you do."

She posted it on her Instagram Story with the caption: "OK you'r making me cry again. love you."

Rio Ferdinand married Kate last year (Credit: Splash News)

They made a TV programme, Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily about the highs and lows of their family life together.

Earlier this year she opened up about the realities of becoming a step-mum to her husband’s kids.

Speaking to the Times Magazine, Kate explained how a huge argument with the children had upset her.

"You don't know," one of Rio's children told her, "because you're not a mum."

"The minute they said it, there was a gasp," she said, adding: "They've never said it again."

Lockdown party

Kate's 29th birthday was a quiet affair due to lockdown rules.

But she still managed to celebrate with a huge pile of balloons, a chill-out area in the garden and family around her.

Kate wrote on her Instagram post: "Thank you to all my friends & family for making it so special from a far but most of all my husband and Lorenz, Tate & Tia, love you so much."

