The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 9th February 2020
News

Kate Ferdinand 'cried every day for a year' as she became a stepmother to Rio's kids

Found things tough when she first moved in

By Paul Hirons

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are set to unveil their deeply personal story when a BBC One documentary airs tomorrow night (Monday February 10 2020).

In Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, the newlyweds are set to reveal the difficulties of bringing up Rio's three children after his first wife, Rebecca Ellison, tragically died from cervical cancer in 2015.

Ahead of the documentary's broadcast, Kate has revealed that she 'cried every day for a year' when she first moved in with Rio.

The Sun reports that Kate, 27, told You magazine that things were tough when she took her relationship with the ex-England footie ace to the next level.

Read more: Kate Wright reveals moment Rio Ferdinand’s kids told her she 'isn't a mum' in argument

"I cried every single day for a year when I first moved in with Rio.

"It was an incredibly difficult time because his mum Janice passed away just two years after they had lost Rebecca.

I cried every single day for a year when I first moved in with Rio.

"My heart was breaking for them. All I wanted to do was try to fix him, make the kids happy and be as kind and supportive as I could. I gave up my job. I wanted to do everything right. But I didn’t know how to cook.

She also revealed that she kept 'getting things wrong' when it came to dealing with the kids' school, like forgetting to pack their school bags properly or failing to spot an email from one of the teachers.

The documentary is set to air tomorrow night (Credit: BBC)

Kate, who had no children before she got together with Rio, was thrust in the deep end by becoming a stepmother to Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and eight-year-old Tia.

She said that she got herself into a 'right state' because she felt she was 'messing up in front of so many people'.

Faced with the stress she said she 'lost herself' and couldn't talk to Rio, 41, about her issues because she didn't want to sound as though she was moaning.

She said she would often go to her room and 'cry'.

Kate broke down in the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Rio and Kate Ferdinand study "fitness Instagram" accounts in bed

In the first official trailer, Kate is seen crying when she explains that she just, "want the children to be happy".

"It's hard for us so I just can't imagine how hard it is for the kids," Kate adds.

- Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily is on BBC One on Monday February 10 at 9pm 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Storm Ciara: Met Office issues snow and ice warnings for Monday as gales set to continue
This Morning's Eamonn Holmes hits back at viewers in tribute to Phillip Schofield
Sara Cox 'heartbroken' as brother dies suddenly from underlying health condition
Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt splits from husband after eight years of marriage
Phillip Schofield reveals the stress of coming out has made him 'skinnier than in Joseph'
Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he got married