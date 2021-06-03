Kate Ferdinand only gave birth to baby Cree six months ago, but it appears she’s already back to her pre-pregnancy best.

Former TOWIE star Kate showed off her incredibly flat stomach as she headed to the beach ahead of her 30th birthday.

The new mum, who is married to Rio Ferdinand, looked impossibly glamorous as she enjoyed a beach day with her brood.

Rio Ferdinand most certainly approves of wife Kate’s post-baby body (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Ferdinand shows off post-baby body

Cradling baby son Cree, Kate looked sensational as she posed for two photographs.

Kate wore a halterneck navy and tan striped bikini top teamed with navy wide-leg trousers, a nude shirt, summer hat and shades in the picture.

But by far her best accessory was in the second picture – adorable son Cree!

Give me that bod!

Kate – who celebrates her 30th birthday today (June 3) – didn’t reveal where she was, but she captioned the picture: “Family beach day.”

What did Kate’s followers say about the bikini picture?

Kate’s followers said she looked “gorgeous”.

One even demanded: “Give me that bod!”

Another said: “Body is back.”

“You look unreal,” another declared.

Husband Rio also commented. He declared: “Yep,” adding two fire emojis.

Kate – pictured in 2016 – hasn’t put any pressure on herself to lose weight (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock)

How did Kate lose her pregnancy weight?

Kate admitted that she didn’t put any pressure on herself to lose her baby weight after welcoming Cree by Caesarean section.

At the time, she said: “It is a major surgery and because it was an emergency operation, it was traumatic and a lot to heal from. I am just trying to listen to my body and accept the changes.”

Kate added: “I used to love being on top of my fitness but now I have to let myself heal and not rush things. I don’t need to beat myself up about it.”

The star is also stepmum to Rio’s three kids Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

And, with a pretty hectic house, she has admitted four kids are enough.

