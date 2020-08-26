Kate and Rio Ferdinand ‘splash out £40,000 on guard dogs’ following footballer burglaries

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have reportedly spent a small fortune on two new guard dogs.

The former TOWIE star, 29, and footballer turned sports pundit, 41, are allegedly concerned over potential home invasions.

This comes after a string of high profile footballers have been burgled.

The couple are also expecting their first baby together this year.

According to The Sun, Kate enlisted Chaperone K9 to find her and Rio two highly trained dogs.

Kate is expecting her first child with Rio this year (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Rio’s highly trained guard dogs

The couple already own a dog, a tiny chihuahua.

A source told the paper: “One is already at their home, and the second will be joining shortly.”

They added that the dogs make fantastic family dogs as well as protectors:

“They are incredible family dogs and will protect them like nothing else – everyone has one these days and who can blame them after everything that’s happened with the other footballers. Rio is taking no chances!”

Rio is even photographed with his new dog on Chaperone K9’s official Instagram account.

Rio’s new guard dogs are worth an estimated £20,000 each (Credit: Unsplash.com)

Protection dogs trained from puppies

Here he has his new pooch on a lead as his chihuahua sits nearby.

The company provides dogs, including Rottweilers and Dobermans, to customers across the country.

Rapper Stormzy and footballers Raheem Sterling and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also purchased protection dogs from the firm.

Their official website states: “Chaperone K9 was established in 2010 with the clear vision to lead the sector by providing the UK’s highest quality personal and family protection dogs as well as the most comprehensive and holistic client support possible.

“Trained from a young age a Chaperone K9 is a loving and obedient pet which is equipped to willingly protecting you and your family should the need arise.”

This news comes after Kate took a break from social media.

But she reassured her fans on her Instagram stories that she simply needed some time off.

She shared: “Hey guys, had so many messages about me working out so thought I would give you a little update…

“I know I’ve been a bit slack on here recently, I’ve been enjoying phone free time. I know I say this all the time, but it is quite mental for me.

“I’ve found especially whilst being pregnant the gym helps me to feel like ‘me’ as much as I can.

“Being pregnant for the first time there is a lot of unknowns so it’s nice to have some form of consistency where possible.”

