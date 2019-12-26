Kate and Rio Ferdinand share beautiful family photo as they enjoy Christmas in the Maldives

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are celebrating Christmas in the Maldives.

The couple shared a sweet family photo to Instagram yesterday as they enjoyed Christmas Day on the beach.

The picture shows Rio, 41, standing behind Kate as he held his kids' hands.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand says she and Rio 'saved each other' and that they're planning for a baby

One of Rio's sons was seen holding sister Tia, eight, on his shoulders.

The family were all wearing matching red swimming outfits as they posed on the beach.

Rio captioned the post: "Wishing everyone out there a very merry Xmas! Next years Xmas card done!!"

Kate also shared the snap and revealed one of Rio's sons - either Lorenz, 13, or Tate, 11, - has broken his arm.

The former TOWIE star also posted a family pic from last year's Christmas when they spent it in the Maldives again.

She wrote: "2018 / 2019 no handstands this year as we have a broken arm.

"Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you have all had a fabulous day, lots of love."

The couple recently revealed they're planning to have a baby after tying the knot back in September.

2018 / 2019 no handstands this year as we have a broken arm.

In an interview with The Sun this month, Kate, 27, said that she was "suffering from her mental health" and Rio, 41, was still trying to get over the tragic death of his first wife, Rebecca Ellison, when they met.

She said they "saved each other", adding: "We have all been through bad times and yet we are all together. Going through so much brings you even closer.

View this post on Instagram Day1 of the wedding celebrations .... BRUNCH 💗🌸🌺 A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) on Oct 1, 2019 at 3:48am PDT

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand 'shut down' Nando's for festive feast with loved ones

"The boys would like a boy and Tia would like a girl. One day we will."

During an interview with Daily Mail's You Magazine last year, Kate stressed she would never try to replace the children's late mother, Rebecca, and spoke about how they honour Rebecca's memory.

"Their mum is irreplaceable; we celebrate her birthday, we go to the cemetery together," she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.