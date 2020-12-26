Kate and Rio Ferdinand are in baby bliss after announcing the arrival of their newborn son Cree.

The married pair took to social media to reveal their new addition, just days after it was reported they welcomed their first child together.

Alongside a shot of two with Rio’s children on Christmas Eve, Kate shared a first glimpse of their baby boy.

The former TOWIE star also announced the newborn’s unusual name.

She wrote: “My whole heart Cree Ferdinand… our angel boy we all love you so much.”

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their well-wishes, with Michelle Keegan writing: “Congratulations lovely lady. Merry Christmas to you and your family.”

Billie Faiers said: “Aww congratulations to you all. Lots of love xxx.”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand revealed their baby son’s unusual name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mrs Hinch penned: “Simply amazing. Congratulations to you all beautiful xxx.”

Megan McKenna added: “Congratulations Kate! Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family.”

What does Cree mean?

Meanwhile, fans were left gushing over Kate and Rio’s choice of name.

According to Newborn bible babynames.com , the name has a Native American origin.

Kate took to social media to share a glimpse of baby Cree (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The website states that the name Cree means “Tribe Name”.

They added: “The name Cree means Tribe Name and is of Native American origin.

“Cree is name that’s been used by parents who are considering unisex or non-gendered baby names – baby names that can be used for any gender.

“From the word Kristineaux, which French fur traders used for the First Nations people near James Bay.”

The couple announced the birth of their son on Christmas Eve (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Kate give birth to baby Cree?

It’s believed Kate and Rio welcome their newborn son on Friday, December 18.

At the time, a source revealed the couple were “over the moon” by their new arrival.

The insider told The Sun: “The birth of their baby is the best Christmas present Kate, Rio and their family could have asked for.

“It’s going to be more magical than ever. Mother and baby are doing great and everyone is excited about the latest addition to the family.”

Meanwhile, former footballer Rio is already a dad to sons Lorenz, 14, and Tate, 12, and daughter Tia, nine.

Kate previously admitted to struggling with her mental health during her pregnancy.

Speaking to Women’s Health, she said: “Something I’ve struggled with is being pregnant with my first biological child and still being a mum.

“So I felt I had all these new experiences but I was still a stepmother or mother figure to three kids. I struggle with my mental health.”

