Find Madeleine Campaign sends support to Nicola Bulley family

The Find Madeleine Campaign has broken its silence following Polish girl Julia Wandelt’s claims she is their missing daughter.

Julia’s allegations on social media went viral last week, with unsubstantiated claims today (February 20) suggesting the McCanns have “agreed” to a DNA test.

No official comment has been made by Kate and Gerry McCann.

However, the Twitter page for their Find Madeleine Campaign has broken its silence following the claims to show support for Nicola Bulley.

Kate McCann is said to have agreed to a DNA test with Julia, the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and Gerry McCann: Find Madeleine Campaign breaks silence

The official Twitter page for the Find Madeleine Campaign reshared several tweets over the weekend.

Following Julia’s claims, a handful of retweets have appeared on the timeline of the Find Madeleine Campaign Twitter account.

Yesterday (February 19), the account retweeted three tweets.

However, none of them related to Julia’s claims that she could be Madeleine.

The first related to an increase in children aged 11, 12 and 13 going missing.

The next urged followers to send support to those looking for missing people.

Another retweet urged followers to donate to Unicef’s appeal for the children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Gerry McCann has never given up his search for Madeleine (Credit: YouTube)

Support for Nicola Bulley

The account also appeared to send support to the family of Nicola Bulley following reports a body had been found close to where she disappeared.

It liked two tweets, including one featuring a picture of Nicola that read: “Although identification is yet to be made, our thoughts are with #NicolaBulley family.

“Her family don’t need speculation at this time, just a bit of privacy and respect. Two little girls are missing their mummy. Think of them.”

What has I am Madeleine McCann girl claimed?

Julia has claimed that she thinks she is missing Madeleine.

She also made an unsubstantiated claim that Kate McCann has agreed to a DNA test to find out if she is Madeleine.

Furthermore, Julia has also shared images of herself alongside Kate showing what she claims to be similarities between the pair.

A rep for the couple told ED!: “Due to an active police investigation, Kate and Gerry are not doing any interviews or issuing statements at this time.”

Read more: Traumatic back story of girl who claims she is Madeleine McCann

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.