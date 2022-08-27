Karen Hauer sends sweet message to ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley after baby news

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer has sent a kind message to her ex Kevin Clifton amid his happy baby news.

Kevin, 39, and girlfriend Stacey Dooley, 35, announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child together.

Proving there are no hard feelings, 40-year-old Karen has now reached out and congratulated the couple.

Commenting on Stacey’s Instagram, the dancer wrote: “Congratulations!! So happy for you both.”

Venezuelan-born dancer Karen married British ballroom champ Kevin in 2015.

The couple’s marriage lasted three years before they announced their split.

At the time, both Karen and Kevin were still employed as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

They continued to work together as ‘friends’.

In 2018, Kevin was partnered on the show with documentary-maker Stacey.

Sparks flew and the couple announced they were in a relationship shortly after being crowned the 2018 series winners.

Speaking last year, Karen – whose first husband was Matthew Hauer – opened up about how difficult she found her split with Kevin.

She said: “It took me a long time to cut the umbilical cord that I had connected to him.

“Because it was connected for such a long time and at a completely different level than my first marriage, because this marriage was what I was always looking for.”

‘I was jealous’

Karen also told The Divorce Club Podcast with Samantha Baines the reason why they broke up.

“I was getting jealous. I was only jealous because I wasn’t getting the attention I wanted from my husband,” she revealed.

“Obviously, other things happen, there are other factors that happened, that really hurt us both.

“But I thought… I would have never let go of it, I wouldn’t have never, never let go of it.

“I would have liked to have fought for it. It took me a year after we separated to actually let go of him.”

Karen’s surprise secret wedding

In July, Karen stunned fans by revealing she had got married for a third time – in secret.

The dancer tied the knot with Australian fitness pro Jordan Wyn-Jones following a whirlwind romance.

They married at the exclusive Chewton Glen in Hampshire, having only confirmed their relationship a year earlier.

Karen and Jordan met on Instagram.

Speaking to HELLO! about their wedding, Karen admitted she had kept it a secret.

She said: “Having recently been on tour with Strictly, I couldn’t talk about the wedding out loud, it felt precious to have our little secret in our back pocket, but it’s nice to come out and say ‘Hey, we’re married’.”

