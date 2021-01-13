Kara Tointon has announced she’s given birth to her second baby.

The former EastEnders actress revealed she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Marius Jensen in October last year.

Now, the couple have welcomed a little boy who was born on Friday, January 8.

What did Kara Tointon say about her baby?

Sharing the happy news with Hello! magazine, Kara said: “Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th January at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds.

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family.

“Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely.”

When did Kara announce her pregnancy?

Last October, the former Strictly Come Dancing star announced she was pregnant with baby number two.

At the time, she told Hello Magazine: “I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play and now I’m at home in a little cocoon and pregnant.

“We really wanted a sibling for Frey so we said ‘If it happens, it happens, let’s go with the flow’ and it happened much quicker than we expected.”

Kara also revealed that she found out she was expecting in May.

At the time, Kara added that she hopes her two sons will be as close as her and her sister Hannah Tointon.

She said: “Hannah and I have such a close bind, so now I’m thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I’ll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on.”

Kara and Marius are already parents to their two-year-old son Frey.

When she welcomed Frey in 2018, the star told Hello!: “It is the biggest life-changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet.

“I can’t wait for motherhood and all the challenges it will bring.”

