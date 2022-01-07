Kai Widdrington wowed fans with his new look as he took to Instagram earlier today (Friday, January 7) to show it off!

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer was also joined by an adorable pooch in the makeover snap.

Kai Widdrington’s new look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

Kai, 26, took to Instagram to share his new look with his 192k followers this afternoon.

In the post, Kai can be seen sporting a new haircut. The pro dancer, who made his Strictly debut in 2021, has opted to go for a skin fade this time around.

In one photo, Kai is seen to be showing off his skin fade to the camera. In the other photo, Kai grins at the camera, whilst holding up an adorable pooch, who happens to be wearing a pink hoodie.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice becomes the butt of the joke over dinner with unlikely Strictly Come Dancing pal

“The freshest fade in LDN,” Kai wrote on the post. He tagged the barber’s in the caption too.

A cursory glance at the unisex barber’s Instagram page shows that the likes of Nikita Kuzmin, John Whaite, and Janette Manrara have had trims there too! It looks like the place to go if you’re a Strictly star!

How did fans react?

Fans gushed over Kai’s Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Kai’s 192k followers were big fans of the star’s new look. Some took to the comments to let the 26-year-old know just how much they liked it.

“What a gorgeous dog! And I must say, you don’t look too bad your self,” one of his followers commented.

“Mmmm! That’s made my Friday,” another wrote.

“Arghh everything about this is amazing,” a third fan said.

“Looking sharp!” another commented.

What else has Kai Widdrington been up to recently?

Kai is heading off on the Strictly tour this year (Credit: BBC)

Kai looks to have a busy few months ahead of him in 2022. The dancer and his Strictly castmates will soon be heading off on a nationwide tour, bringing their spectacular dance routines to arenas across the whole of the UK.

The tour is expected to kick off on January 20 in Birmingham and conclude on February 13 at the O2 arena in London.

Kai was initially meant to be dancing with his series partner AJ Odudu on the tour. However, due to the injury that caused her to drop out of the final, she had to withdraw from taking part in the tour too.

Read more: Dan Walker reacts to Strictly Come Dancing live tour ‘snub’ after AJ Odudu’s exit

“I’m really gutted to hear that @ajodudu won’t be able to join me on the BBC Strictly Tour around the UK,” Kai wrote on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, January 6).

The star then sent his love to the star, before revealing who his new partner on the tour would be – Maisie Smith.

“I cannot wait to see you all on the road and get to dance in front of a live audience once again,” he said.

What do you think of Kai’s new look? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!