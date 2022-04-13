Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have gone Instagram official, according to reports.

The Strictly pair, linked following Nadiya’s split from her former fiancé, appear to have confirmed their romance to fans.

Nadiya, 32, is believed to have recently shared a PDA with Kai, 26, with her social media fans.

The Strictly pros paired up for a Halloween routine (Credit: YouTube)

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdington: What’s the latest?

According to The Sun, a recent Insta Stories upload showed the dancing duo enjoying a romantic moment together.

The pic showed two people holding hands at London restaurant and celebrity haunt The Ivy.

Reaching across the table to clasp hands, an opulent bracelet is also on display for the cosy meal.

However, neither Nadiya nor Kai’s faces are evident in the pic.

ED! has approached representatives for Nadiya and Kai for comment.

Nadiya and Kai hold hands (Credit: Instagram)

Are Kai and Nadiya in a relationship?

Both dancers have stayed tight-lipped on whether they are in a relationship together.

Reports have speculated they may be involved since January, when Nadiya’s split was revealed.

Pictures published last week showed the dancers – who have been on tour with other Strictly pros – holding hands at Belfast airport.

A source told MailOnline: “They looked like any normal couple breezing through arrivals holding hands.

Nadiya was giggling and the two of them looked totally loved up.

“They were wearing sunglasses but didn’t seem to mind that people clearly recognised them from Strictly.”

The source added: “Nadiya was giggling and the two of them looked totally loved up.”

‘Spotted kissing’

Furthermore, a few weeks ago in late March, Nadiya and Kai were reportedly spotted kissing at a charity event in Leeds.

A source speaking to The Sun claimed: “Nadiya and Kai appeared to be very much an item and their chemistry was palpable during the rehearsals – even when they weren’t dancing.

“There were quiet moments when they hugged and shared a quick kiss.”

The source added: “Nadiya and Kai seem very happy together. It is all very sweet.”

