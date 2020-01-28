Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Showbiz legend Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96.

The Just a Minute host passed away on January 28 following a short illness, a statement on behalf of his family has confirmed.

The statement, which was issued by his agent Jean Diamond, read: "Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January after a short illness at the age of 96.

"He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

Tributes have began pouring in on Twitter.

Piers Morgan wrote: "RIP Nicholas Parsons, 96. A wonderful man who brought so much fun, charm, wit & pleasure to so many millions of people over so many decades. What a life."

Another fan added: "Sad news about Nicholas Parsons, I adore Just a Minute, one of my favourite radio shows."

A third tweeted: "Desperately sad news that Nicholas Parsons has passed away. Just A Minute has been a real source of joy for me at some difficult times and his wonderful, magnificent, charming, effervescent presence was really magical. I’m only sad never to have seen him perform in person."

The former Sale of the Century host - who married his second wife Ann in 1995 - missed a recording of Just a Minute for the first time ever last April and then another in August due to a back problem.

In September, he admitted his health problems stemmed from pushing himself too hard but he was looking forward to getting bck to work.

He told the Express: "I took on too much work really. I was in Edinburgh for the Festival, doing Just A Minute and other shows around the country but for a man of 95 I was pushing myself too far.

"That was fine because I’ve got good stamina but I had a nasty fall on the train that set off events which were not very comfortable and landed me in hospital for a bit whilst I recovered.

"I’m home now recuperating and doing fine. The brain’s working well and I’m looking forward to getting back to work. I’m fully recovered but not strong enough to go back to work just yet but I will be very soon!"

