Peter Andre's son Junior 'showing signs of coronavirus'

Peter Andre and Katie Price's son Junior has confirmed he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Junior revealed in a video posted to his Instagram stories that he's showing signs of the illness, but said he has not been tested so doesn't know if he has it.

Speaking to the camera, a calm Junior said: "I hope you are all well. These aren't easy times as we all know."

Junior Andre is showing symptoms of coronavirus (Credit: Instagram/@officialjunior_andre)

He continued: "I'm videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus. It's not me saying I have it, it's just me saying I'm showing symptoms.

"Everyone please stay safe, these aren't easy times, God bless you all, we'll get through this."

Coronavirus worries

Junior is living with his dad Peter and stepmum Emily, who is a doctor at a nearby hospital.

Peter admitted on Good Morning Britain yesterday, he was worried about his kids getting the illness as a result of Emily's job.

Peter said he was worried about his wife (Credit: ITV)

The TV personality said: "Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality."

He added that "now exposed to the virus quite a lot" they have to be in separate rooms as he's worried about their children.

"I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it," he said.

The star branded his wife and the NHS doctors and nurses "absolute heroes" because of the hard work they are putting in.

Following the interview, he posted to his Instagram page once again praising our NHS heroes.

He said: "We thank our NHS staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis.

The singer had also earlier posted an image of Emily and other medical staff begging people to stay at home.

Homeschooling challenges

Peter is homeschooling his children and admitted that has its challenges, but not as much as the NHS staff are facing.

The star admitted he is at "breaking point" as he posted a video of him surrounded by papers and books, meanwhile in the background his kids could be heard asking questions and bickering.

