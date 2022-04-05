June Brown death: Paul O’Grady leaves fans ‘in tears’ with tribute

Following the death of June Brown, Paul O’Grady has paid tribute to the EastEnders legend.

June, who famously played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, died “very peacefully” at her home in Surrey on Sunday (April 3) at the age of 95.

For the Love of Dogs host Paul, 66, shared a touching message to his Instagram account as he remembered June.

Paul paid a touching tribute to June following her death (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Paul shared an image of June blowing smoke into his mouth.

In the caption, Paul explained: “Gutted to hear about the passing of June Brown.

“Here we are donkey’s years ago at The King’s Head in Islington watching Sally Lindsay in a play.

“I’d given up the fags but June insisted on blowing smoke in my mouth to ‘cheer you up, dear’.”

June sadly died on Sunday at the age of 95 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

June Brown death

Paul continued: “She played a stripper in the Lily Savage show along with Gaby Roslin and the late Bella Emberg and she was brilliant.

“A great actress and a lovely human being.”

In addition, Paul said: “I’ve still not got over the phone call I got off her when I was at the Palladium telling me that she had two rescue donkeys for me and where did I want them?

“My sympathy and love go out to her family.”

Paul called June a “great actress and a lovely human being” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul’s followers flooded the post with crying face emojis as they paid tribute to June.

One person said: “Oh so sad to hear, such a lovely lady.”

In addition, another wrote: “Aw so sad didn’t know she had passed so such a shock. My love to her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, third commented: “God bless you June, such a sad passing, I’m gutted,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Another added: “Absolutely gutted… Rip beautiful legend lady. Soap legend. So sad,” alongside a crying face emoji.

June played the iconic Dot Cotton in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

On Monday, EastEnders issued a heartbreaking tribute to confirm June’s death.

It read: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

June Brown children

Meanwhile, her children also released a statement on Monday.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

