Brits are calling for June 21 to become a bank holiday to mark the end of lockdown restrictions.

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans to hopefully have all coronavirus rules scrapped by June 21 in a four-step roadmap out of lockdown.

Now, with the end of lockdown in sight, Brits want to find a way to celebrate if all goes to plan.

This week, Boris Johnson unveiled the government’s four-step roadmap out of lockdown (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

June 21 to become a bank holiday?

Many Brits have taken to Twitter to express their desires.

One person said: “Can we all petition to make June 21 a national Bank Holiday!”

Another wrote: “June 21 must be declared a bank holiday. Give it to us.”

Another tweeted: “I mean even if it’s not on June 21, I do think it’s fair and just that the U.K. gets an extra bank holiday this year… come on!”

What has the petition said?

Meanwhile, a petition has even started and at the time of writing, over 23,000 people have signed.

The petition reads: “We’d like the government to create a one-off Bank Holiday, to be known as Merriweather Day, on Monday June 21st 2021…

“…as an opportunity for families and friends to come together.

Brits want to celebrate the end of lockdown if all goes to plan (Credit: Pexels)

“COVID-19 has negatively impacted people and families up and down the length of the country in many different ways not least their ability to come together.

“We’ve seen family celebrations at Eid, amongst others, cancelled and it looks likely Christmas will be the same.”

An opportunity for families and friends to come together.

It adds: “This proposed bank holiday would help families and friends of all faiths and none to come together to celebrate.

“We’ve chosen the longest day of the year as it provides for the most opportunities to be outdoors in a COVID-19 safe way.”

A petition has began with over 23,000 signatures (Credit: Pixabay)

If a petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be debated in Parliament.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

From March 8, schools and colleges will reopen while non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen from April.

In addition, from May 17, most social contact rules will be lifted outdoors and up to 30 people can meet.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply.

Indoor hospitality and hotels can reopen as well as entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas.

