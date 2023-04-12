Julia Wandelt issues apology to Madeleine McCann’s family as she reveals why she still thinks she could be missing girl

Julia Wandelt has sent an apology to the parents of Madeleine McCann, while also revealing why she still believes she could be the missing Brit.

The Polish woman first came to public prominence in February, when she started an Instagram account using ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ as its handle. She has now apologised for this and explained the reasons behind it.

However, she has also said that she believes she still could be Kate and Gerry’s missing daughter. And, not only that, she’s explained her reasons behind her thinking. And why she thinks something wasn’t quite right with the DNA test she took in America.

Julia is back in Poland after DNA results showed she wasn’t Madeleine McCann (Credit: GoGetFunding)

Julia Wandelt gives parents of Madeleine McCann an apology

Posting on her reinstated Facebook page, under the name of Julia Faustyna, the 21 year old said: “First, I would like you to know that I’m not a liar. I’m not delusional, I’m not attention seeker and I’m not doing it for fame.”

She then went on to explain why she used ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ when she started her Instagram account earlier this year. “I don’t remember most of my memories but I can remember some things. And I never said that I am Madeleine McCann,” she started.

It wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or another negative emotion to anyone, especially to the McCann family.

Julia added: “I used this sentence to create a nick [sic] for my old Instagram account. It was my mistake and I know it and I apologise for that. I should have used the words ‘Am I Madeleine McCann’, not ‘I am’.

“So it was my fault and it wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or another negative emotion to anyone, especially to the McCann family,” she said apologetically. “My main purpose was always to find out who I am and what exactly happened in my very hurtful past.”

The 21 year old has spoken out numerous times since returning home (Credit: GoGetFunding)

Julia throws DNA results into doubt

Once her apology was out of the way, Julia turned to the subject of her DNA test. She currently appears to be embroiled in a feud with Dr Fia Johansson, the private investigator who flew to Poland to help her. Julia then headed back to the States with Dr Fia. While there she underwent tests, including a DNA test, and appeared on Dr Phil.

However, despite Dr Fia arguing that the DNA test results showed that she isn’t Madeleine, Julia isn’t giving up on the idea, and she’s explained why.

She said: “I believe that my birth certificate could be forged. I still believe that it’s a possibility that I could be Madeleine and don’t be bad [sic]. I will tell you why.” She continued: “When I was doing the DNA test in the USA it was DNA kit from company called Ancestry.”

She then commented: “When Dr Fia finally gave me access to my results I was so shocked because it was on another company’s website. Tell me please, how it’s possible that my results came to the website of competitor company?”

Julia’s own family have refused to take part in a DNA test with her. The test that Dr Fia conducted stated that Julia was of 100% Polish descent, meaning she couldn’t be Madeleine McCann.

