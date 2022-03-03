Julia Bradbury branded ‘inspirational’ as she admits she feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after cancer battle

Julia Bradbury has been praised by her followers on Twitter amid her cancer battle.
The Countryfile presenter underwent a ‘brutal’ mastectomy in October last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
During a trip to the Essex marshes on Wednesday (March 2), Julia admitted that she feels “lucky to be alive” following her health scare.
Julia Bradbury shares Twitter update
Julia posted a short clip of herself as she filmed a project in the Essex countryside.
The presenter expressed her gratitude in the clip, saying: “Today I’m lucky enough to be filming in the Essex marshes, it’s so beautiful here and it’s teeming with birdlife as well.
“It’s a crisp lovely day with blue skies and sun shining, and quite honestly, I just feel lucky to be alive, to be here.
I just feel lucky to be alive
“Nature just makes me feel grateful and humble. Being outside does so much good for mental health, can’t tell you enough. I recommend it.”
Julia concluded, saying: “So I hope you get your 30 minutes, at least 30 minutes, outside today.”
She captioned the video: “Grateful for nature. Grateful for my walks #headspace #mentalhealth #walkingtherapy.”
How did fans respond to Julia’s post?
Fans rushed to comment on Julia’s latest post, which she also shared on Instagram.
One said: “Hi Julia, you’re such an inspiration!!! I admire you so very much indeed. POSITIVITY.”
A second added: “How brilliant to see you doing what you love! You are looking fab Julia. Walking is great for the mind. I’m so pleased for you xx.”
A third praised the star, saying: “Julia you are an inspiration darling and a breath of fresh air. Great to see you looking fabulous.”
In addition, a fourth commented: “Lovely to see and to hear from you – you are looking so good. Great message too – very true – open space and the wind in your hair.”
Another penned: “Thank you for your wonderful encouraging messages. Sending you good wishes for your continuing recovery.”
Julia’s cancer battle
The presenter revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Julia said: “It changes your world forever in an instant.
“There is no preparing you for those words. You hear ‘cancer’ and your brain starts to explode.”
She later added: “I have to hope I have caught mine early enough. A mastectomy is a shattering thing to go through but it means that I am going to live and be here for my children.”
Julia is a mum to three kids – Zeph, 10, and twins Zena and Xanthe, six.
