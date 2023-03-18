Julia Bradbury has told how she ‘looks at life differently’ following her cancer diagnosis.

The star underwent a mastectomy in 2021 after discovering she had breast cancer.

Countryfile host Julia has been very open about her journey with the disease.

Julia has been open about her cancer journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Julia Bradbury ‘grateful’ for every day

Now, in a new interview with The Sun she has spoken about how things have changed for her.

“I’m grateful for every single day and I do look at life differently, certainly,” she revealed.

“Obviously when something like a cancer diagnosis comes your way, your whole world becomes about that, how you are going to handle it and the impact on your family, friends and loved ones. You don’t think too far into the future [but] about getting through things, day by day.

“I decided very early on that I was going to try and maintain a very positive mindset, and that I would approach it a bit like a TV project, which was to learn everything.”

She continued to say “practising gratitude, journaling or meditation” were things she found comfort in.

Julia was candid about her diagnosis and even filmed a documentary Breast Cancer & Me. It won Best Celebrity Documentary as voted for by ED! readers last year.

The presenter told us at the time: “I’m so pleased that people were touched by the documentary.

“The most important thing is to reach as many people as possible and to spread awareness about breast cancer and just cancer in general.

“The statistics are that one in two of us will deal with a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime.

“I think it’s important that we’re aware and that we can have as many tools in our toolkit as possible to handle this if it happens to us or to a member of our family or to friends.”

Julia filmed a documentary last year (Credit: ITV)

Julia Bradbury on her prognosis after cancer

Luckily for Julia, her prognosis is looking good.

She told us in December: “It’s been a year and a bit since I’ve had my mastectomy. I’ve had some mid-round bloods to check that everything was as it should be, and it was all looking good.

“I’m going for my proper annual check-up in the New Year.

“I could have had it before Christmas but just wanted to have a lovely family Christmas and embrace it and enjoy it. I’m feeling positive about it – in fact I am feeling really positive about the New Year.”

