Julia Bradbury issues health update as she admits ‘fatigue’ and reflects on ‘the new me’

Julia Bradley shared a health update last night (January 28) before going “out out” with her pals.

The Countryfile star revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in September 2021.

A month later she underwent a ‘brutal’ mastectomy and has been sharing her recovery with fans on social media.

Now it seems she’s well enough to start enjoying life again, and top of her list was a night out with friends.

Julia Bradbury has shared her cancer battle with her loyal fans on social media (Credit: ITV)

What did Julia Bradbury post on social media?

Clearly delighted to be getting out the house, Julia posted on both Instagram and Twitter ahead of her night out.

Read more: Julia Bradbury celebrates ‘chink of good news in breast cancer battle

She told her followers: “Going out out. Then home home by 9pm. The new me.”

Julia added: “Been tired all week but need to see some friends. Have a good one everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Bradbury (@therealjuliabradbury)

On Twitter she went into more detail about how she’s been feeling lately, and revealed what she’s been doing to try and make herself feel a bit better.

Read more: Julia Bradbury shares picture in her bra following breast cancer surgery

Julia said: “I have felt sooooo tired this week so I’ve tried to give in to the fatigue when I can & have little naps.

“Out for an early dinner with friends tonight & can’t wait to see them, & then come home and tuck into bed 😅. Maybe this is the new me.”

Going out out. Then home home by 9pm 😅 The new me. Been tired all week but need to see some friends. Have a good one everyone #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/6yD1JfwHyf — Julia Bradbury💙 (@JuliaBradbury) January 28, 2022

How did fans react?

Fans have rallied round Julia since her diagnosis and last night was no exception, with many commenting that they hoped the star had a lovely night.

One said: “Have a lovely time with your friends, you deserve it. I hope the energy levels return soon, but you’ll always be brilliant. All my love.”

“It is the tiredness that hits you. You wake up full of zing thinking that today you’ll achieve. And then you’re done within 2 hours,” said another fan.

A third told her: “Just remember the healing takes time. You’ve been through major surgery.”

Send your best wishes to Julia on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.