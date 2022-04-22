Julia Bradbury during interview on Lorraine
Julia Bradbury wears bikini for the first time since mastectomy as she enjoys holiday

Julia is enjoying a holiday in the sun

By Victoria Johns
| Updated:

Julia Bradbury looked sensational as she posed up a storm sporting a gorgeous bikini today.

The Countryfile star, 51, is in Mauritius enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation with her family.

It’s been a tough time for the mum-of-three who underwent a mastectomy last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

But the presenter has candidly shared her journey and fans have praised her bravery.

Julia Bradbury on Twitter

The presenter shared a pic of her on the beach today (April 22) looking quite frankly, stunning.

Sitting on a lounger, Julia smiles as she sports a blue and white two-piece and pink paisley wrap-around.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: “Wasn’t sure I’d ever wear a bikini again after my #mastectomy@melissaodabash swimwear has always been my go to. #bikini #Mauritius #breastcancer #Mastectomy #recon.”

The star’s pic went down a storm with fans who thanked Julia for being so open.

One fan wrote: “You look amazing. Thank you for for highlighting and openly talking about this. Last year I had a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Some friends stopped talking to me once they found out my diagnosis. It’s a hard journey but it can be made easier talking about it.”

Julia Bradbury talking during Lorraine interview
Julia said she thought she’d never wear a bikini again (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Julia Bradbury shares heart-wrenching video of moment she discovered she needed a mastectomy

Meanwhile, another gushed: “What an inspiration you are. It was too late for my mum by the time we knew. Your story and courage are a true testament to your parents friends and family.”

Julia’s cancer battle

Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy.

Last week, she shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she found out she would need the operation.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together?

With tears in her eyes she reels as she finds out what’s ahead of her.

Julia captioned the post: “This is the moment I found out I needed a mastectomy.”

In addition, she wrote: “Utter shock, sadness and fear.”

Julia Bradbury on ITV's Cornwall and Devon Walks
Julia Bradbury has been quite a journey (Credit: ITV)

The much-loved presenter is making a documentary for ITV to raise more awareness about cancer and how each diagnosis affects a person differently.

Julia explained that while survival rates were improving – the treatment was “brutal”.

Issuing a plea to her followers she said: “Check yourself… I discovered a lump but had two mammograms that didn’t reveal my lump as cancerous due to my dense breasts.

“Be body aware and trust your instincts.”

