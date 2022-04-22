Julia Bradbury looked sensational as she posed up a storm sporting a gorgeous bikini today.

The Countryfile star, 51, is in Mauritius enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation with her family.

It’s been a tough time for the mum-of-three who underwent a mastectomy last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

But the presenter has candidly shared her journey and fans have praised her bravery.

Julia Bradbury on Twitter

The presenter shared a pic of her on the beach today (April 22) looking quite frankly, stunning.

Sitting on a lounger, Julia smiles as she sports a blue and white two-piece and pink paisley wrap-around.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: “Wasn’t sure I’d ever wear a bikini again after my #mastectomy… @melissaodabash swimwear has always been my go to. #bikini #Mauritius #breastcancer #Mastectomy #recon.”

The star’s pic went down a storm with fans who thanked Julia for being so open.

One fan wrote: “You look amazing. Thank you for for highlighting and openly talking about this. Last year I had a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Some friends stopped talking to me once they found out my diagnosis. It’s a hard journey but it can be made easier talking about it.”

Julia said she thought she’d never wear a bikini again (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Julia Bradbury shares heart-wrenching video of moment she discovered she needed a mastectomy

Meanwhile, another gushed: “What an inspiration you are. It was too late for my mum by the time we knew. Your story and courage are a true testament to your parents friends and family.”

This is the moment I found out I needed a mastectomy.Utter shock,sadness & fear. I’ve made a documentary for @itv about my #breastcancer experience to spread awareness,not just about cancer but the impact a diagnosis has on a person & their family & friends #cancer #treatment pic.twitter.com/LCPqZ9O7kf — Julia Bradbury🇺🇦 (@JuliaBradbury) April 14, 2022

Julia’s cancer battle

Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy.

Last week, she shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she found out she would need the operation.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together?

With tears in her eyes she reels as she finds out what’s ahead of her.

Julia captioned the post: “This is the moment I found out I needed a mastectomy.”

In addition, she wrote: “Utter shock, sadness and fear.”

Julia Bradbury has been quite a journey (Credit: ITV)

The much-loved presenter is making a documentary for ITV to raise more awareness about cancer and how each diagnosis affects a person differently.

Julia explained that while survival rates were improving – the treatment was “brutal”.

Issuing a plea to her followers she said: “Check yourself… I discovered a lump but had two mammograms that didn’t reveal my lump as cancerous due to my dense breasts.

“Be body aware and trust your instincts.”

Send your support to Julia on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix