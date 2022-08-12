Julia Bradbury has declared “there’s always a way” on Instagram while showcasing exercises people can do without needing a gym.

Taking to her Instagram page, the presenter, 52, sported a red bikini top and jean shorts, while performing squats and lifting up a stool.

Her caption read: “When you don’t have access to a gym or weights… Pick up a table! I love exercising outside & when I’m in my local park, I use park benches and logs to help my workout. There’s always a way.

“Exercise before and after a cancer diagnosis improves survival rates. In this study, women before and after being diagnosed with breast cancer had a 55% lower risk of recurrence compared to women who didn’t meet the minimum exercise guidelines.”

Tasking to the comment section, many of her 223,000 followers sent their messages of support.

One person wrote: “You are on fire @therealjuliabradbury! You look so so well. An inspiration to us all! My menopause community love you! Have lovely Friday!”

“What a beautiful place to exercise. Lovely view, sun, sea and olives tree. Mama doing Greek table dance. Love, healing and blessings to my very lovely TV friend,” a second commented.

Another said: “You look amazing. Into your second life now, enjoy the glory.”

Julia on cancer

Last month, Julia revealed that she would no longer be consuming alcohol to prevent her cancer from returning.

In September 2021, the presenter announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She then underwent a masectomy a month later.

Speaking to Women & Home, Julia said: “I’m a positive person, and I’m trying to use my resilience and health to make a positive impact on my body.

“People talk about the bad luck of cancer. Well, I want to increase my odds. I was considered healthy, but I was eating way too much refined sugar every day which is toxic and disrupts the hormone balance. Too much of anything can be bad – it’s all about balance.”

She added: “Right now, I don’t feel comfortable drinking alcohol because if I drink one unit of alcohol a day, my risk of recurrence is between 5 and 6% across my lifetime. With four units a day, it goes up to 28%.”

