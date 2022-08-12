Julia Bradbury smiling at event
News

Bikini-clad Julia Bradbury declares ’there’s always a way’ as fans hail ‘epic’ star

She found a way!

By Entertainment Daily

Julia Bradbury has declared “there’s always a way” on Instagram while showcasing exercises people can do without needing a gym.

Taking to her Instagram page, the presenter, 52, sported a red bikini top and jean shorts, while performing squats and lifting up a stool.

Her caption read: “When you don’t have access to a gym or weights… Pick up a table! I love exercising outside & when I’m in my local park, I use park benches and logs to help my workout. There’s always a way.

“Exercise before and after a cancer diagnosis improves survival rates.  In this study, women before and after being diagnosed with breast cancer had a 55% lower risk of recurrence compared to women who didn’t meet the minimum exercise guidelines.”

Tasking to the comment section, many of her 223,000 followers sent their messages of support.

Julia Bradbury on Instagram

One person wrote: “You are on fire @therealjuliabradbury! You look so so well. An inspiration to us all! My menopause community love you! Have lovely Friday!”

“What a beautiful place to exercise. Lovely view, sun, sea and olives tree. Mama doing Greek table dance. Love, healing and blessings  to my very lovely TV friend,” a second commented.

Another said: “You look amazing. Into your second life now, enjoy the glory.”

Julia Bradbury smiling
Julia Bradbury no longer takes alcohol (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Julia on cancer

Last month, Julia revealed that she would no longer be consuming alcohol to prevent her cancer from returning.

In September 2021, the presenter announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She then underwent a masectomy a month later.

Speaking to Women & Home, Julia said: “I’m a positive person, and I’m trying to use my resilience and health to make a positive impact on my body.

Read more: Julia Bradbury on why having her children saved her beloved parents’ lives

“People talk about the bad luck of cancer. Well, I want to increase my odds. I was considered healthy, but I was eating way too much refined sugar every day which is toxic and disrupts the hormone balance. Too much of anything can be bad – it’s all about balance.”

She added: “Right now, I don’t feel comfortable drinking alcohol because if I drink one unit of alcohol a day, my risk of recurrence is between 5 and 6% across my lifetime. With four units a day, it goes up to 28%.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rash and Robyn looking worried in Casualty
Casualty Spoilers: Rash heartbroken as he gets devastating news
Strictly 2022 star Kaye Adams and Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Strictly star Kaye Adams issued warning by Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford
Emmerdale male silhouette sick emoji
Emmerdale fans praise soap as ‘repulsive’ storyline comes to an end
Amanda Owen Smiling and her daughter Raven Owen looking serious on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen ‘proud’ as she announces touching news on Twitter about ‘considerate’ daughter Raven
Louise Redknapp smoulders on red carapet at Attitude Awards
Louise Redknapp ‘will cry ten times a day’ over big family change with son
Archie Battersbee's mum on This Morning
Archie Battersbee’s provisional cause of death revealed by coroner