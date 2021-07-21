Julia Bradbury has slammed ‘skinny shamers’ as she sunbathed in a bikini on Instagram.

The 50-year-old Countryfile host proudly showed off her figure while basking in the sun yesterday (July 20).

It comes after Julia was heavily criticised over a recent bikini snap, where she was told: “You look like you’ve had chemotherapy.”

What did Julia Bradbury share?

Julia beamed for the shot as she lay in the garden of her home.

She captioned the photo: “Hey Skinny shamers … Hope you’re enjoying the sunshine.

“My collar bones are still sticking out…& I ate chips!”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Julia noted the importance of spreading kindness in a separate post.

Alongside a lengthy caption, the TV star displayed her toned figure in a sports crop top and leggings.

Julia penned: “Lots of positive feedback from my skinny shaming posts… so many people grateful that I’ve spoken out about how unacceptable it is to shame people online/via social media.

Julia Bradbury has slammed skinny shamers online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m old enough & experienced enough to handle this stuff but millions of people are suffering with #mentalhealth issues & eating disorders. We need to exercise kindness on here. I’m happy that I’ve been able to turn a negative into a positive.”

She added: “I just want to say… you’re all beautiful.

“Don’t let small minded people get you down, and feel fine about exploiting social media – take all the good and none of the negative!”

Don’t let small minded people get you down

Fans rushed to praise the star, with one saying: “Beautiful and naturally gorgeous.”

Another added: “Ignoring these people is so much easier said than done. You’re a strong person and I’m sure an inspiration to others with your attitude and outlook on life.”

A third commented: “A picture of positive and healthy life choices. Enjoy the sunshine.”

Julia received horrific trolling over her recent bikini photo (Credit: ITV)

Julia hits out at trolls

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Julia has hit back trolls.

Last month, the BBC presenter was left horrified after posting a bikini photo online.

Following the post, some of her followers accused her of being “too skinny”.

Addressing the criticism on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “Some of the comments, they weren’t kind and that’s what social media has really brought on. Saying that you’re ill, saying ‘You look like you’ve had chemotherapy.’

“Here’s the problem, I’ve got skinny collarbones and I can’t do anything about that.”

She also recently insisted skinny shaming is just as bad as fat shaming following the bikini abuse.

